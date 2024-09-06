AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin Release White Paper Defining PV Module Quality Requirements

PRNewswire September 6, 2024

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kiwa, a world leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services, is proud to announce the release of a new white paper developed as a collaboration between solar business groups Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin. This white paper introduces a comprehensive set of new photovoltaic (PV) module quality requirements aimed at enhancing the reliability and performance of solar sites worldwide.

Raising the Bar on PV Quality, a white paper from Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin

The white paper, titled “Raising the Bar: Defining acceptable levels of quality for PV modules” addresses critical industry challenges by assigning benchmarks for evaluating the quality of solar modules through extended reliability Product Qualification Program (PQP) testing, Pre-Shipment Inspection (PSI), Batch Testing and Ongoing Reliability Monitoring (ORM).

“This white paper highlights key aspects for module procurement and displays our commitment in pushing the industry to higher levels of quality,” said Terry Jester, Managing Director for North America at Kiwa PI Berlin. “We believe our updated guidance will be instrumental in advancing the solar industry and safeguarding renewable energy investments worldwide.”

Maintaining high quality PV modules is essential for the sustainable growth of the industry. Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin, recognized for their expertise in solar testing, in-factory inspections and technical advisory, have collaborated to provide a comprehensive guide that outlines heightened approaches to increase module durability and long-term performance via testing and inspections.

Key Highlights of the White Paper include:

  • Official guidance on PQP result acceptance including defined pass/fail thresholds.
  • Pre-Shipment Inspection test scope, sample size and Acceptable Quality Level (AQL) requirements.
  • Recommendations for Batch Testing and Ongoing Reliability Monitoring, including test protocols, test frequency and result expectations.

“We have used the past years of PQP data to create clear direction for the industry on what test results should be considered acceptable” commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. “This is the first time Kiwa PVEL has publicly provided this guidance, which will surely lead to more reliable PV module designs and material selection.”

The white paper is now available for download at kiwa.com/raising-the-bar.

About Kiwa PVEL

Kiwa PVEL is the leading reliability and performance testing lab for downstream solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners around the world. As part of the larger Kiwa Group, Kiwa PVEL’s integrated services for the solar supply chain offer technical solutions for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving solar and energy storage systems performance throughout the project lifecycle.

For over a decade, Kiwa PVEL’s Product Qualification Program (PQP) has been globally recognized for replacing assumptions about PV module performance with quantifiable metrics. Related data and consulting services offered by Kiwa PVEL provide vital procurement intelligence to a network of downstream solar buyers. Visit kiwa.com/pvel and kiwa.com/solar to learn more.

About Kiwa PI Berlin

Kiwa PI Berlin provides expert technical diligence, procurement, and quality assurance services for a wide range of solar installers, integrators, project developers, utilities and investors. We enable our clients to manage technical risk associated with the investment or procurement of PV equipment. We leverage direct relationships with PV module, inverter and battery manufacturers, apply our expertise to qualified manufacturers and independently verify quality, reliability, and performance.

Contact
Ashley Fallon
Head of Marketing, Kiwa PVEL
ashley.fallon@kiwa.com

Kiwa PVEL logo

 

SOURCE Kiwa PVEL

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.