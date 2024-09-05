Gnosis Launches Industry-Leading Rewards Program, Enhancing and Driving Gnosis Pay User Adoption

The new rewards program will offer GNO holders four tiers of cashback rewards on Gnosis Pay transactions based on the amount of GNO that they hold within their Gnosis Pay Safe account

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Gnosis, the architects of the fully EVM-compatible Layer-1 Gnosis Chain, announces the launch of an industry-leading rewards program designed to benefit GNO holders, accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto payments, and generate further stakeholder engagement on the network.

Following the recent approval of GIP-110 Snapshot (full GIP here), the GnosisDAO will create and fund a rewards program that will offer cashback to users of Gnosis Pay, the company building rails for the next generation of banking infrastructure.

Gnosis Pay account holders who hold GNO in their Gnosis Pay Safe accounts and who satisfy the eligibility criteria set out in the GIP will receive cashback on purchases made with their Gnosis Pay Card, incentivising paying with crypto and rewarding GNO holders.

Friederike Ernst, Co-Founder of Gnosis and Gnosis Pay, said, “We’ve been working hard to elevate and enhance Gnosis Pay to prepare its functionality for mass adoption. Building on last year’s growth of Gnosis Chain, the rewards program will bootstrap user engagement without significant costs to the DAO. More importantly, it’s also designed to attract new sticky users through a suite of products, with Gnosis Pay Card being the first. This is another step forward in realising the Gnosis 3.0 thesis, aimed at bridging the gap between blockchain technology and practical, everyday applications for the masses.”

To operate the rewards program, the GnosisDAO has allocated a pool of 10K GNO, offers the following four tiers of cashback to users who have GNO in their Gnosis Pay Safe account:

≥0.1 GNO: 1%

≥1 GNO: 2%

≥10 GNO: 3%

≥100 GNO: 4%

Users’ cashback percentage will scale between tiers but will be capped at 4%. For example, holding 5.5 GNO will earn a 2.5% cashback. There is also an extra 1% cashback available for holders of the Gnosis Pay OG NFT. Cashbacks are available on a maximum monthly spending limit of EUR 20K, USD 22K, and GBP 18K.

Users do not need to do anything to claim the cashback as rewards will be automatically distributed weekly, five to twelve days after they make a card payment. The cashback percentage users receive will be calculated based on the minimum amount of GNO held in their Gnosis Pay Safe accounts during the seven days leading up to that payment.

All rewards will be measured in the dollar value of the transaction before being distributed back to the user in GNO. The amount of GNO rewards that users receive will be based on the rate of the currency pair (USD/GNO) at the time of distribution. This process will be managed by karpatkey, leaders in Web3 treasury management who will be responsible for tracking, determining, and distributing the rewards to users.

Alongside the launch of the rewards program, Gnosis Pay has also been working on key improvements to its UX, continuously evolving to support innovative Web3 technology and help enhance user experience. Set to be unveiled in the coming months, these new updates and features will boost Gnosis Pay’s capabilities for mass adoption.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is developed by a world-class team of leading forces in blockchain and payments. The Gnosis Chain is architected with community ownership, resilience, and credible neutrality at its core. The highly decentralised network is secured by 200K+ validators and 2K+ nodes, across 70 countries and 5 continents.

About Gnosis Pay

Gnosis Pay is the world’s first on-chain self-custodial checking account. Through the Gnosis Pay Card, a Visa® debit card connected to a self-custodial wallet, anyone can spend their crypto at any Visa accepting merchant locations. Powered by Gnosis Chain, Gnosis Pay’s secure and open developer tools allow crypto wallets and global payment providers to easily offer their users their own in-house version of a non-custodial Visa Card and tap into the world of on-chain payments.

This Visa card is issued to non-EEA residents by Monavate Limited and to EEA residents by UAB Monavate, in each case pursuant to its licence by VISA Europe Limited. Monavate Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Electronic Money Institution under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 for the issuing of electronic money (FRN: 901097). UAB Monavate is authorised and regulated by the Bank of Lithuania as an Electronic Money Institution under the Republic of Lithuania Law on Electronic Money and Electronic Money Institutions for the issuing of electronic money (AC: LB002139).

