AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Vieworks Unveils Digital Pathology Scanner LUCEON at ECP 2024

PRNewswire September 7, 2024

ANYANG-SI, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vieworks, a leading name in bioimaging solutions, is to set a new standard in the digital pathology field with the launch of its high-speed slide scanner LUCEON 510. Vieworks will be making its debut as a digital pathology solution provider at the upcoming European Congress of Pathology (ECP) 2024, one of the most prestigious events in the digital pathology community, in Florence, Italy (Booth 39, September 7th – 10th). 

Employing the intricately designed 3-camera structure, LUCEON delivers four different imaging modes each optimized for varying applications, including histopathology slides, liquid-based cytology slides, and cytology slides. Three Vieworks cameras—developed and manufactured entirely by Vieworks—obtain three differently focused images at once with scan time and data size comparable to that of a single camera.

Among the four imaging modes, the tri-focal layer merge mode captures and fuses three individual images real-time, resulting in a single fusion image containing the best focused pixels from each image. A variation of the conventional Z-stack, the tri-focal layer merge Z-stack mode utilizes LUCEON’s 3-camera structure to acquire images with a scan time 3 times faster and image size one-third of Z-stack.

LUCEON 510 loads up to 510 slides when fully loaded with 17 racks, 30 slides per rack. Vieworks’ patent pending compatibility adapter allows the use of both 30 slide racks and 20 slide racks. With a scan speed of 30 seconds per slide, LUCEON scans up to 83 slides per hour (15 mm x 15 mm, 40x).

Four Imaging Modes

1.    Best focused layer mode
–      Automatically selects image with best image quality
–      Histopathology slides

2.    Tri-focal layer merge mode
–      Three individual images are captured and fused real-time
–      Resulting fusion image contains best focused pixels from each individual image
–      Liquid-based cytology slides

3.    Z-stack mode
–      High speed Z-stack
–      Adjusts layer spacing in increments of 0.1 ㎛
–      Cytology slides

4.    Tri-focal layer merge Z-stack
–      High speed tri-focal layer merge Z-stack
–      Adjusts layer spacing in increments of 0.1 ㎛ (recommended spacing: 1 ㎛)
–      Cytology slides

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from bioimaging, medical X-ray imaging to machine vision, Vieworks offers the most advanced imaging solutions to digital pathology. Vieworks creates new standards in bioimaging industry by providing research professionals with the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit bioimaging.vieworks.com.

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.