Sound Meets Vision: Yaber and JBL Unite to Elevate Home Entertainment with K3 Series

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is excited to announce its strengthened partnership with JBL to co-develop a custom audio system for Yaber’s flagship K3 Series projectors. This enhanced collaboration sets a new standard in audiovisual entertainment, expanding JBL’s footprint in the home entertainment market while offering Yaber users an richer audio experience.

Building on the success of the acclaimed K2s audiovisual system, Yaber and JBL have provided customized and professional audio solutions for the Yaber K3 Series. Key innovations include:

The audio solution adopts a customized Neo full-range unit, which is newly developed and dedicated for the K3 projector.

The bass enhancement of the speaker module adopts a customized passive radiator, which greatly improves the low-frequency efficiency.

JBL has rich experience and knowledge in sound tuning. Through the audio DSP, the audio parameters such as equalization, gain, and dynamics are processed reasonably and accurately. For all the bass extension, midrange clarity and treble delicacy etc., JBL can achieve precise control and optimization which bring users a natural, smart and realistic auditory enjoyment.

Throughout the development, JBL audio engineers were involved at the early stage to review the speaker box embedded and ensure the audio solution achieved the best-design. JBL engineers focus on the transducer unit and speaker box design which require couples rounds of simulation and verification. In parallel, JBL team conducted a lot of acoustic research and testing to investigate different sound radiation direction and environment reflection. Also, in the subjective listening, the JBL Golden Ear team conducted a multi-dimensional evaluation of the sound effect to make its subjective listening balanced, clear and natural.

