Discover Stablecoin 2.0 with WSPN at TOKEN2049: Events You Won’t Want to Miss

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WSPN (Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, is thrilled to announce its participation in TOKEN2049 Singapore from September 18th-19th, 2024. This participation comes at a pivotal moment for the stablecoin sector, with the total market capitalization of stablecoins reaching an all-time high of $168.1 billion, according to DefiLlama. WSPN will be exhibiting at booth P98 on Level 4, showcasing its flagship product, WUSD, a stablecoin designed for secure and efficient digital payments in Web3.

As a key highlight, WSPN Founder and CEO, Raymond Yuan, will deliver a speech titled “Stablecoin 2.0: Blueprint for a Global Digital Economy” on September 19th at 10:30 AM. Mr. Yuan’s address will delve into the transformative potential of stablecoins in shaping the future of finance, particularly as the industry experiences unprecedented growth and stablecoins become increasingly important gateways between traditional financial systems and digital assets.

Further emphasizing its commitment to driving the stablecoin conversation forward, WSPN will also host an exclusive side event titled “Stable Rise” on September 17th from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM at the Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC). This event will bring together prominent industry leaders, including (From A to Z) Ample FinTech, Bitget, BitMart, dtcpay, KUN, Lotusia, Mastercard, Pharos, and Polygon Labs, to discuss the future of stablecoins and their impact on the global financial system.

“Stable Rise” will delve into the expanding role of stablecoins in the evolving digital economy. Discussions will focus on the growing use cases of stablecoins across various sectors, the future of payments, particularly in emerging markets, and the convergence of stablecoins with traditional finance. The event will also explore solutions to current challenges, such as stablecoin liquidity, and analyze the regulatory landscape shaping the future of this dynamic sector.

In a recent statement addressing the record stablecoin market, Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN, said:

“The record-breaking capitalization of stablecoins shows the market is ready for more sophisticated solutions. Our Stablecoin 2.0 concept offers enhanced utility and user-centric features that go beyond mere price stability. We believe the future of stablecoins lies in becoming a bridge that seamlessly connects traditional finance with digital assets.”

Event Details:

WSPN at TOKEN2049 Singapore : September 18th-19th , Booth P98, Level 4, Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

: , Booth P98, Level 4, Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Raymond Yuan Speech: “Stablecoin 2.0: Blueprint for a Global Digital Economy,” September 19th , 10:30 AM .

, . “Stable Rise” Side Event: September 17th , 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM , Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC). Register here: https://lu.ma/e1m0ur5k

Visit WSPN at TOKEN2049 Singapore at booth P98 to learn more about WUSD and Stablecoin 2.0, and explore the future of stablecoins. Be sure to also attend the “Stable Rise” side event to join leading industry figures in engaging discussions about the future of this dynamic sector.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure and licensed digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN ‘s Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/discover-stablecoin-2-0-with-wspn-at-token2049-events-you-wont-want-to-miss-302240335.html

SOURCE WSPN