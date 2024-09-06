AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

2024 Global Multimedia Deepfake Detection Challenge: Winner Announced and Exploring the Future of Responsible Technology

PRNewswire September 6, 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Multimedia Deepfake Detection Challenge 2024(The Challenge) has successfully concluded with over 2,200 participants from 26 countries. Co-hosted by the INCLUSION Conference and Ant Group, and organized by Ant Digital Technologies, the event showcased the potential of technology when leveraged for societal benefit.

Initiated in July 2024, the Challenge aims to invite participants to develop, test, and further evolve more accurate, effective, and innovative detection models against various types of Deepfake attacks in real-world scenarios, as well as to motivate innovative defense strategies and improve Deepfake recognition accuracy. The Challenge is structured into two tracks: an image track and an audio/video track, featuring datasets with multi-dimensional face forgery methods.

In the Image Track, a collaborative team from Hong Kong and Macau, led by Dr. Wu Haiwei of City University of Hong Kong, achieved an accuracy rate of 97.038% in detecting deepfakes across various image formats. In the Audio/Video Track, individual competitor Tang Yongwei dominated with cutting-edge algorithms for effectively identifying manipulated audio.

“The Challenge provides researchers with a highly simulated industrial environment for practice, helping to integrate industry, academia, and research while cultivating responsible practical talents,” said JOEY Zhou Tianyi, Deputy Director of the Centre for Frontier AI Research (CFAR) at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research in Singapore.

William Yao, CTO of ZOLOZ and a core organizer of the Challenge, emphasized the importance of fostering awareness around the positive uses of technology. “We hope to improve the industry’s security defense level with the involvement of multiple parties; this is also the original intention behind hosting the challenge,” Yao remarked.

On August 30th, the  organizing committee launched an open-source initiative: “After participants voluntarily open source their work, the organizing committee will collect all open-source repositories on their official GitHub homepage.” The initiative was quickly met with positive responses from the VisionRush team of the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the JTGroup from the University of Macau. So far, nearly 100 participants and teams of the Challenge have expressed their willingness to actively participate, hoping to protect people from deepfakes.

About The INCLUSION•Conference on the Bund

The inaugural INCLUSION Conference on the Bund successfully concluded on September 26, 2020, with the guidance of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government and the support of the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau and Shanghai Huangpu District People’s Government. The 2023 INCLUSION Conference on the Bund included an 8,000 square meter technology exhibition and a 3,000 square meter green marketplace for conference goers from around the world.

For more details of the upcoming conference, visit the official website: inclusionconf.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/2024-global-multimedia-deepfake-detection-challenge-winner-announced-and-exploring-the-future-of-responsible-technology-302240478.html

SOURCE Ant Digital Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.