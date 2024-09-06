From Bali to Paris: Winner of Young Talents Escoffier Asia Pacific from The Apurva Kempinski Bali to Represent Indonesia and South East Asia at the Global Finale in Paris

A young and dedicated culinary artisan from Bali representing the Powerful Indonesia on the world stage

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — I Kadek Sumiarta, a young and talented culinarian at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, is a rising star in the culinary world. Nurtured by the resort’s world-class chefs, Kadek has been named the winner of the prestigious Juenes Talents Escoffier competition for Indonesia in May 2022 and Asia Pacific in November 2022. Also known as Young Talents Escoffier, this competition will hold its global finale in Paris, where Kadek aims to win the title as he represents Indonesia and the Asia Pacific region on the world stage in November 2024.

Disciples Escoffier International was founded in 1954 to honour the legacy of Auguste Escoffier, a legendary chef, culinary writer, and pioneer in the fine dining industry. In the effort to strive for culinary excellence, the association fosters constant evolution in gastronomy with the spirit of equality, sustaining the passing of knowledge, and respect for the culture while supporting humanitarian initiatives. Today, the association has over 30,000 invited members of chefs and culinary professionals across 30+ countries, upholding Escoffier’s values. Central to the mission of Disciples Escoffier is the Young Talents Escoffier competition, which seeks to nurture the regeneration of culinary artisans. Open to culinarians under 25 years of age, the competition challenges young professionals to delve into Escoffier’s rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of creativity and technique precision. Winning this competition is a major milestone for any young chef, offering exposure to renowned chefs, journalists, and food experts, as well as opportunities for personal growth and international networking.

Kadek’s path to becoming a culinary professional was sparked by learning about his cousin’s experience working in the kitchen, combined with his passion for creativity deeply rooted in his Balinese heritage. He decided to pursue a career in culinary by wholeheartedly pouring his love for drawing and carving into his culinary creations. At the same time, he strives to bring out the best characteristics and flavour of the ingredients in each dish with meticulous attention to detail, a philosophy that echoes the principles of Auguste Escoffier.

Winning the Indonesia and Asia Pacific rounds of the competition was a “surreal experience” – described Kadek, one marked by hard work, dedication, and intense preparation. The most challenging aspect, he recalls, was recreating classic French dishes and their flavours that were unfamiliar to him. He has been receiving full support from everyone at the resort, ensuring he stays focused on sharpening his skills and strengthening his mental readiness for these competitions. Kadek has been directly mentored by a Meilleur Ouvrier de France Cuisine (1996) Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer who won one of the highest honours for culinary experts and the award- winning Chef Ho Weng Kit who has won more than thirty prestigious awards across Asia and Europe. Their valuable insights on world-class cooking skills and crafts, classic French cuisine, dedication, and problem-solving skills in the kitchen are instrumental in shaping Kadek’s approach to cooking. They encourage Kadek to embrace new techniques and ideas while remaining grounded in his own culinary identity and creative flair.

As the culinary world watches in anticipation for the grand finale of Young Talents Escoffier in Paris, Kadek is determined to win this prestigious title. He is currently focused on the preparation and perfecting every detail of his dishes. As he competes for the title in Paris, Kadek will highlight the flavours and spirit of Indonesia to the global culinary stage, continuing the legacy of Escoffier in his own unique way. He plans to bring a unique perspective by incorporating Indonesian ingredients into his creations. “I am excited to represent Indonesia on such a prestigious global platform”, he says. Despite the pressure of competing at such a high level, Kadek remains enthusiastic yet calm, a credit to his mentors for encouraging curiosity and a positive mindset believing there is always a solution for any obstacles. Kadek’s journey as a young culinary artisan from Bali to an internationally recognised chef is just beginning, one that he will continue to pursue with discipline, perseverance, creativity, and willingness to continue learning to succeed.

“Kadek’s passion and creativity in the kitchen are truly remarkable. It has been an honour to mentor him alongside Chef Jean-Yves and Chef Kit. We are excited to see him represent our resort and region in Paris and are confident he will continue to excel.” said Yoann Mathy, Executive Chef at The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

“We are proud of Kadek’s achievements and his journey from Bali to representing the Powerful Indonesia on the world stage. He reflects the excellence we strive for at The Apurva Kempinski Bali. We believe he will make a strong impact in Paris.” shared Vincent Guironnet, General Manager at The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali invites partners to be part of the journey to present Powerful Indonesia and South East Asia on the world stage, please click here to explore collaboration opportunities.

About The Apurva Kempinski Bali: Standing atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breath taking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden, The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers the epitome of beachfront luxury. This five-star resort in Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theatre, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance. A collection of 475 iconic rooms, suites and villas are showcased, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools. From a unique culinary journey and indigenous spa treatments to spacious meeting rooms and alluring chapels, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is a spectacular stage where curated experiences are brought to life. kempinski.com/bali

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group. Kempinski’s rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Today the Kempinski Group operates 82 hotels and residences in 35 countries and currently has more than 28 prestigious projects under development around the globe. Each five-star hotel reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage; each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle hotels, outstanding resorts and prestigious residences. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands.

