POWERCHINA-Intl publishes ESG Report 2023, highlighting commitment to sustainability

PRNewswire September 7, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — POWERCHINA International Group Limited (POWERCHINA-Intl), the company responsible for POWERCHINA’s Overseas business, released its 2023 ESG Report on 6 September, continuing to promote its leadership in the field of global sustainability. The report focuses on 10 important substantive topics, 13 secondary substantive topics and 3 general substantive topics, comprehensively, realistically and objectively demonstrating CECC International’s in-depth exploration and practical achievements in the field of ESG, and highlighting the company’s commitment to work hand in hand with its global clients and partners to explore new paths and modes of sustainable development and create a better future together.

POWERCHINA-Intl actively responds to the challenges of global climate change and leads green and low-carbon development.

In the Middle East, POWERCHINA has undertaken multiple desalination projects in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, successfully obtaining fresh water from the sea, alleviating growing local demand for drinking water. Commercial operations of the world’s largest inprogress reverse osmosis desalination project in Taweelah, Abu Dhabi, have already alleviated demand for drinking water in those localities.

In Eastern and Southern Africa, Kenya’s Maragua large-scale water supply and irrigation project is benefiting 200,000 households in the surrounding areas of Maragua Town.A key project promoted by the Kenyan Ministry of Water Sanitation and Irrigation, it is of the utmost importance for local people and upon completion,will solve the water problem for households.

In Central and West Africa, a handover ceremony for POWERCHINA’s photovoltaic green energy public welfare donation was held at headquarters in the Nouakchott Region in Mauritania, making full use of the country’s abundant solar energy resources, enhancing electricity access in underserved areas.

In Central Asia, POWERCHINA’s projects have helped with bird protection,reflecting the Company’s commitment to green development, conducting in-depth research on local bird populations, and ensuring multiple measures are taken to protect local biodiversity.

In Europe, POWERCHINA has hired professional plant and animal environmental protection companies and invited sociologists, entomologists, ichthyologists, herpetologists and ornithologists to form a team of experts in the process of construction projects, so as to make positive exploration and contribution to the implementation of green construction in biodiversity conservation and environmental protection.

In South America, POWERCHINA’s Mauriti Photovoltaic Project in Brazilwon a Municipal Contribution Award in May 2023 for its outstanding contribution to the protection of ancient cultural relics.

In the ASEAN, POWERCHINA has completed more than 200 large and medium-sized green projects involving hydropower, photovoltaic, and wind power stations in 11 ASEAN countries, with a total construction project capacity of over 8,000 megawatts. Notable projects include the Jatigede Dam and Batang Hydropower Station in Indonesia.

Tang Yuhua, General Manager of POWERCHINA Intl, made the ESG Global Commitment: ‘POWERCHINA Intl always adheres to the ESG values, anchors itself in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adheres to the path of sustainable development, improves the capacity of sustainable development, and strengthens the resilience of sustainable development, and walks towards the light, rises up on the wind, and electrically lights up International.’

SOURCE POWERCHINA

