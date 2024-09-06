aelf and Gaia Join Forces to Host Hello [AI], Celebrating the Convergence of AI and Blockchain

Kick Off TOKEN2049 week with aelf’s high-energy AI-themed event, joined by leading AI and Web3 projects including Gaia, NEAR, Schelling AI, Sapien, and more.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — aelf, a leading AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, is hosting Hello [AI], a dynamic event to kick off TOKEN2049 week in Singapore. Taking place on 16 September 2024 at SKAI Loft, Singapore, this celebration marks aelf’s bold pivot towards integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to unlock new frontiers in efficiency, scalability, intelligence, and security.

Co-hosted by Gaia and featuring partners including Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance (ABGA), NEAR, Plug and Play, Sapien, and Schelling AI, Hello [AI] will set the stage for a dynamic week of innovation and collaboration. The event is also supported by Google Cloud and Microsoft.

Brian Liang, COO of aelf, shares, “Partnering with these leading names in AI and blockchain, Hello [AI] embodies aelf’s vision of creating a vibrant, AI-enhanced blockchain ecosystem.” He adds, “Our AI-themed event also serves as a launchpad for deeper collaboration and innovation within the different Web3 communities, with TOKEN2049 offering the perfect backdrop to showcase our commitment to shaping the future of blockchain with AI at its core.”

More than just a celebration—Hello [AI] also serves as a platform for thought leadership and networking, underscoring aelf’s commitment to shaping the future of AI-blockchain technology. The event will feature a panel discussion titled “The Next Frontier — AI-Powered Blockchain Application” and a fireside chat exploring the question, “Can AI Become Truly Decentralised?” These sessions will bring together founders, industry leaders, and seasoned developers to discuss the transformative potential of AI in the blockchain space.

“At Gaia, we see the convergence of AI and blockchain as a pivotal moment for innovation. Partnering with aelf for Hello [AI] allows us to showcase how decentralised AI can empower knowledge holders and developers to build a secure, evolving ecosystem. This collaboration not only highlights our shared vision for the future of Web3 but also underscores Gaia’s commitment to breaking down barriers and redefining what’s possible in the AI and blockchain space,” shared Brennen Schlueter, CMO of Gaia.

As aelf continues to lead the charge in integrating advanced AI technologies into the blockchain ecosystem, Hello [AI] sets the stage for its ongoing mission to redefine the boundaries of both technologies. This event opens new opportunities for growth and transformation within the blockchain community, enabling participants to engage with thought leaders, network with industry peers, and collectively explore the future of Web3.

About aelf

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and remains dedicated to advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

About Gaia

Gaia is a pioneering decentralized AI platform dedicated to transforming knowledge into a dynamic, secure, and collaborative ecosystem. By bridging the gap between centralized AI solutions and open-source models, Gaia offers a unique network of living knowledge organisms that adapt and grow continuously. Our platform empowers knowledge holders to protect and monetize their intellectual property while enabling developers to build innovative, smarter applications on top of a secure, evolving foundation. With a commitment to privacy, adaptability, and collaboration, Gaia is redefining the future of AI, making knowledge a vibrant, protected, and accessible resource for all.

