AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bybit Expands Global Reach, Receives Formal Consent for Full Authorization in Kazakhstan

PRNewswire September 6, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce it’s among the first to be granted consent to a full authorization by the Astana Financial Service Authority (AFSA). This milestone brings Bybit closer to becoming a fully regulated Digital Asset Trading Facility (DATF).

As part of a rigorous process, Bybit Kazakhstan has passed a full AML check, business conduct audit, and detailed compliance inspections. This is part of Bybit’s focus on securing new user opportunities in Kazakhstan and the broader Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Kazakhstan has become a key player in the global crypto ecosystem, and we are thrilled to be expanding our services in such a dynamic market,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are committed to bringing our cutting-edge technology, security, and transparency to crypto traders in Kazakhstan, ensuring they can access the best possible tools and services to thrive in this fast-growing industry.”

Once the full license is in place, Bybit Kazakhstan will offer various digital assets related products and services. The expansion into Kazakhstan aligns with Bybit’s mission to provide reliable and transparent services, catering to the unique needs of crypto traders and investors in the region.

This development follows Bybit’s receipt of its initial operating and custody licenses from AFSA in June 2023, reinforcing its commitment to local regulatory requirements. Bybit’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in Kazakhstan underscore its belief in responsible growth and ensuring a compliant and secure trading environment.

Kazakhstan has quickly emerged as a hub for crypto innovation, and Bybit is proud to play a leading role in fostering this development. For example, Bybit hosted a “Foundations of Blockchain, Web3 and Crypto Exchange Activities” course for Banks of Kazakhstan in 2024. This event was part of Bybit’s drive to make blockchain education more accessible in the CIS region.

By securing this full authorization, Bybit is poised to enhance crypto adoption, provide institutional-grade security, and offer advanced trading features to its growing regional user base.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-expands-global-reach-receives-formal-consent-for-full-authorization-in-kazakhstan-302240612.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.