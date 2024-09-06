AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Board the TOKEN2049 Treasure Express With Bybit and Dive Into an $80,000 Prize Pool

PRNewswire September 7, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, set out to make the community’s TOKEN2049 journey more rewarding. Gearing up for the most anticipated blockchain and Web3 event in the region, Bybit is thrilled to announce three bonus events to enable both attendees and remote fans to both be part of the experience.

Bybit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

The winning opportunities are open to both attendees of TOKEN2049 and followers from afar. Through trading and offline events, participants stand to get free tickets, a share of the $80,000 prize pool in airdrops and coupons, and Bybit merchandise.

Event 1: TOKEN2049 Treasure Express 

From now to Sep. 26, 2024, Bybit users may register for the event and complete tasks by depositing and trading assets to earn lucky draw tickets. The wheel of fortune will turn to one of the three prizes:

1. A pair of tickets to TOKEN2049;
2. A share of the airdrop prize pool valued at $50,000 featuring the hottest tokens, including DOGS, PEPE, SOL, XRP, TON and USDT; or
3. Up to 50 USDT in spot coupons.

Even more rewards await in referrals and social media giveaways. For details, visit: TOKEN2049 Treasure Express

Event 2: Share and Unlock

From now to Sep. 30, 2024, unleash your social media magic for a chance to win a 10 USDT spot trading coupon. Share a Bybit blog link and your thoughts on Bybit and Web3. Remember to tag @Bybit_Official and use the hashtag #UnlockWeb3Future and submit the form with us here: #UnlockWeb3Future at TOKEN2049 with Bybit

Event 3: Meet us offline at TOKEN2049

Spot our logo at TOKEN2049 and capture a photo at the Bybit booth (M50) to win Bybit merchandise. Remember to share to your social media channels and use the right hashtag. For details, visit: #UnlockWeb3Future at TOKEN2049 with Bybit

An advocate for a sustainable Web3 ecosystem, Bybit will be featured prominently at TOKEN2049 on a series of keynote panels, thought leadership and community events, and booth M50.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/board-the-token2049-treasure-express-with-bybit-and-dive-into-an-80-000-prize-pool-302240560.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.