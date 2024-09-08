AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • conservation

Kia and The Ocean Cleanup celebrate partnership achievements and map out future for cleaning Great Pacific Garbage Patch

PRNewswire September 8, 2024

–       Ongoing support from Kia has enabled the removal of over one million pounds of plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP)

–       Partnership with The Ocean Cleanup aligns with Kia’s strategic transformation into a sustainable mobility solutions provider

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kia Corporation and global partner The Ocean Cleanup are today celebrating a significant milestone in their joint strategy to tackle plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. Symbolically returning to the port of San Francisco from which the first-generation System 001 vessel embarked on its maiden voyage six years ago, The Ocean Cleanup’s current System 03 has completed a significant haul.

Since the establishment of the partnership in 2022, Kia’s support has helped The Ocean Cleanup remove over one million pounds of plastic from the world’s largest accumulation of floating waste – the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP).

In a significant step towards achieving its mission of ridding the world’s oceans of plastic, The Ocean Cleanup has announced a clear timeline to clean up the GPGP. While data gathered during this season’s operations suggests that the GPGP could be cleaned within 10 years thanks to identified technological improvements, the global NGO is pushing boundaries and aims to halve the time needed to clean the GPGP to five years.

Charles Ryu, Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Brand & CX Division at Kia Corporation, said: “All of us at Kia extend our warmest congratulations to The Ocean Cleanup team for its continued dedication and hard work as the only organization actively tackling plastic pollution in the GPGP. We are honored to be a key supporter of its ocean cleanup activities and look forward to an even more ambitious chapter of our partnership as System 03 and operations are improved to shorten the timeline for cleanup.”

“The Ocean Cleanup is an international non-profit and our operations are reliant on our incredible partnerships”, said Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup. “Our partnership with Kia is setting a new standard for how organizations can drive real change. Together, we’re proving that innovation and commitment can rid the oceans of plastic and inspire others to follow. The products born from this collaboration will symbolize our shared progress and the tangible impact of sustainable solutions.”

SOURCE Kia Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.