Agoda Shares 9 Destinations for 99 USD or Less on 9.9 Day

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate 9.9 Day, digital travel platform Agoda reveals nine travel destinations where the average accommodation costs 99 USD per night or just below. This playful take on the double number nine highlights destinations that offer unique experiences at a great price.

So-called ‘Double days’ are considered to be lucky by some, and in recognition of this fact Agoda often provides special discounts on those days. The lucky destinations that average at or just below 99 USD this double day, are Hualien in Taiwan, Daejeon in South Korea, Kurashiki in Japan, Corbett in India, Real in the Philippines, Bajawa in Indonesia, Con Dao Islands in Vietnam, Ko Samet in Thailand, and Tioman Island in Malaysia.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, said, “Agoda is known for its great value deals, so while there are many rooms available on Agoda for a lot less, we decided to have a bit of fun for 9.9 Day. The result is a list of perhaps lesser-known but no less visit-worthy destinations in Asia. And good news for the deal hunters out there, even for these destinations there are rooms out there for a lot less than 99 USD per night.”

The 9.9 Day destinations provide an abundance of experiences. From the lively cities of Daejeon and Kurashiki to the relaxing beaches of Ko Samet and Real, here are some of the highlights from the nine destinations.

Hualien, Taiwan: Southern Taiwan’s Hualien is a lively city that’s worth exploring. The Taroko Gorge offers panoramic views and scenic walking paths. Travelers looking to excite their taste buds will enjoy a trip to the Dongdamen Night Market and experience local flavors as well as unique finds. Hualien is easily accessible thanks to Taiwan’s well-connected public transport network.

Daejeon, South Korea: Daejeon is a cultural hub in South Korea that offers a rich blend of history and modernity. The Expo Science Park, the Daejeon Museum of Art, and the vibrant Yuseong Hot Springs are some of the must-visit spots in the city. Visitors can immerse themselves in local crafts and street food while exploring this dynamic city.

Kurashiki, Japan: Kurashiki, known for its historic Bikan District, offers a unique vibrancy and stunning natural beauty. Explore the Ohara Museum of Art, which provides insights into the region’s cultural past and offers stunning views of the Kurashiki River. The city is also home to the Kurashiki Ivy Square, a quirky attraction reflecting Kurashiki’s name, which means “storehouse” in Japanese.

Corbett, India: Corbett is a popular destination in India known for its wildlife and natural beauty. Visitors can explore Jim Corbett National Park, the Corbett Museum, and the Garjia Temple. Adventure seekers will also appreciate the proximity to the Kosi River, perfect for those who enjoy hiking and outdoor activities.

Real, Philippines: Real offers pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a laid-back atmosphere. It is also a well-known destination for surfing, with the Pacific Recreation Kamp being a must-visit spot for surfers alike. Non-surfers can enjoy the relaxing waters and island breeze at Balagbag Falls and the Nonok Falls. Beach lovers will find Real a perfect getaway for both relaxation and adventure.

Bajawa, Indonesia: Bajawa, often associated with its traditional villages, has much more to offer beyond its role as a cultural hub. It’s a destination rich in both cultural and culinary experiences. Bajawa is also known for its beautiful Inerie Volcano, a tranquil oasis featuring hot springs, pagodas, and walking trails that offer a peaceful retreat from the bustling city.

Con Dao Islands, Vietnam: A vibrant destination known for its beaches and lively nightlife, Con Dao Islands offer a unique fusion of Vietnamese and French cultures. This pocket-sized paradise is enriched with sun, sea, sand, seafood, and a laid-back lifestyle. Key attractions include Dam Trau Beach, the Con Dao Museum, and the Con Dao National Park.

Ko Samet, Thailand: Ko Samet, an island in central Thailand, offers an abundance of natural beauty. The island’s clear waters and vibrant coral reefs make it a haven for snorkeling enthusiasts. Thanks to Ko Samet’s relaxed atmosphere and beautiful beaches it is an ideal destination for both adventure and relaxation.

Tioman Island, Malaysia: Tioman Island is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush rainforests. Visitors can explore the island’s diverse marine life through snorkeling and diving at sites like Coral Island and Renggis Island. The island also offers hiking trails through its dense jungle, leading to waterfalls and scenic viewpoints. Tioman Island’s natural beauty and tranquil environment make it a perfect escape for nature lovers.

