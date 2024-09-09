MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CELEBRATES ITS 50TH PROPERTY IN MALAYSIA, WITH THE DEBUT OF THE PENANG MARRIOTT COMPLEX

This landmark development is comprised of three distinguished properties – Penang Marriott Hotel, Marriott Executive Apartments Penang, and Marriott Residences Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. announced the opening of Penang Marriott Complex, marking the company’s 50th property in Malaysia. A premier development that represents a significant milestone for the company in Malaysia, the complex comprises three properties – Penang Marriott Hotel , Marriott Executive Apartments, Penang and Marriott Residences Penang.

At a grand launch ceremony held today, Penang Marriott Complex was officiated by Guest of Honor, Tuan Yang Terutama Tun Dato’ Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi bin Haji Abdul Razak, Governor of Penang. Other distinguished guests included YB. Mr. Lim Guan Eng, former Chief Minister of Penang; Mr. David Marriott, Chairman of the Board, Marriott International; YBhg. Datuk Loh Kian Chong, Executive Chairman of Oriental Holdings Bhd, owner of Penang Marriott Complex; Mr. Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International; and Mr. Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice-President, Indonesia & Malaysia, Marriott International.

“Opening Marriott International’s 50th property in Malaysia marks a significant milestone in our Asia Pacific growth journey, a continent that continues to be a strategic driver of our global expansion. The Penang Marriott Complex, the first in Malaysia to include three brands with the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio under one roof, is a fitting addition. Set along the iconic Gurney Drive in Penang, we are excited to offer guests and Residence Owners Marriott’s signature blend of modern amenities and timeless charm, creating lasting memories in one of Malaysia’s most sought-after island destinations,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

Penang Marriott Complex contributes to Marriott’s presence in Malaysia, where there is currently presence from 20 brands within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio.

“The opening of the Penang Marriott Complex is a pivotal moment for Penang. It is not just another landmark in our skyline but a testament to our commitment to excellence, progress, and growth. This development strengthens our capacity to welcome visitors from all over the world, while also enriching the experiences they will have here. By doing so, we further bolster Penang’s appeal as a top-tier destination, creating new opportunities for our local economy,” said YB. Mr. Lim Guan Eng, former Chief Minister of Penang.

Situated along a prime, seafront location in George Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site revered for its rich history and vibrant culture, Penang Marriott Complex seamlessly integrates the brand’s global standards of excellence with the unique culture of the region. This landmark project not only underscores Marriott’s strategic growth in Malaysia, but also reinforces the company’s dedication to sharing its legacy of wonderful hospitality and modern appeal with guests and Residence Owners.

Marriott International’s expansion in Penang aligns with the company’s broader growth trajectory in Southeast Asia, where the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in the hospitality sector, with Penang Marriott Complex set to become a defining feature of Penang’s hospitality landscape.

Penang Marriott Hotel

With breathtaking sea and city views, Penang Marriott Hotel offers 223 exquisite rooms that seamlessly blend modern elegance and comfort. The hotel features contemporary design, upscale amenities, and a dedication to fostering a sophisticated and welcoming atmosphere. Guests are invited to indulge their senses in a variety of dining experiences. Kucina highlights the art of Italian gastronomy with passionately crafted dishes, while Sago, the all-day dining restaurant serves a symphony of local and international flavors. For quick energy boosts or delightful snacks, Lava Java is the swift go-to destination. As the day winds down, the Greatroom Lobby and Bar provides a stylish ambiance for socializing over expertly crafted cocktails. Guests are welcome to prioritize a healthy lifestyle with a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, a steam room and an outdoor infinity swimming pool with breathtaking views of the Gurney seafront.

Marriott Executive Apartments Penang

A brand entry into Malaysia, Marriott Executive Apartments Penang features the brand’s signature apartments with premiere hotel services for long stays and all the comforts of home. The elevated serviced apartment experience features all the comfort guests expect from Marriott, with separate sleeping and living areas, gourmet kitchens, and features such as fitness and business centers, dedicated staff and security 24 hours a day. With 90 elegantly designed suites, featuring a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, guests have various options to choose from to suit their needs. Catering to the needs of business travelers, vacationers, and those seeking rejuvenation alike, guests will appreciate the blend of comfort and sophistication that defines the brand experience. Whether staying for a night or an extended period, the apartments provide a homely atmosphere with the perks of a hotel.

Marriott Residences Penang

With 302 units, Marriott Residences Penang offers an enhanced lifestyle experience with amenities such as a 45m infinity pool, a communal Clubhouse, a state-of-the-art gym, and a unique herb garden. Complemented by convenient access to food and beverage outlets, meeting rooms, and relaxing spaces, the Residences also provide comprehensive services, including concierge, housekeeping, engineering, and 24-hour security.

Penang Marriott Hotel, Marriott Executive Apartments Penang, and Marriott Residences Penang (part of Penang Marriott Complex) participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Guests can earn points for their stay and enjoy unlimited travel possibilities across Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of extraordinary hotels and resorts. The Marriott Bonvoy app provides members with personalized experiences and seamless travel features such as Mobile Check-In, Mobile Key (delivered right to the phone with instant access to guest room and other designated hotel areas), Mobile Chat, Mobile Request, and Mobile Dining*.

*Available at participating properties

For reservations and more information click here. To download images of the Penang Marriott Complex click here.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram .

About Marriott Hotels®

With over 585 hotels and resorts in nearly 70 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hospitality – placing people first is the brand’s living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that embrace style, design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com , and stay connected on Facebook , @marriott on X , and @marriotthotels on Instagram . Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About Marriott Executive Apartments®

With more than 35 properties in over 15 countries and territories, Marriott Executive Apartments® offer an elevated serviced apartment experience, designed to meet the corporate traveler’s long stay lodging needs. These elegant studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are located in the heart of business, shopping, and entertainment districts. They offer all the comfort guests would expect from Marriott, with separate sleeping, living, and working areas, gourmet kitchens, and features such as fitness and business centers, housekeeping and dedicated staff and security 24 hours a day. Most Marriott Executive Apartments can be found in gateway cities of emerging economies, primarily in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and Asia. Members of the Marriott Bonvoy® global travel program can earn points on their stay at Marriott Executive Apartments, redeemable across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands.

Disclaimer: Marriott Residences Penang are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). Taman Sri Bunga uses the Marriott marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

Media Contact

Saadhvi Mehra

Director Brand PR

Marriott International, Asia Pacific excluding China

saadhvi.mehra@marriott.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/marriott-international-celebrates-its-50th-property-in-malaysia-with-the-debut-of-the-penang-marriott-complex-302241510.html

SOURCE Marriott International