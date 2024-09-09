AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Friendly Innovations for Homes: Midea Showcases Next-Generation Smart Appliances at IFA 2024

PRNewswire September 9, 2024

FOSHAN, China, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Midea Group, the global tech leader, showcased a suite of innovative smart home appliances at IFA 2024 under the theme “Friendly Innovations for Homes”.

(PRNewsfoto/Midea Group Co., Ltd.)

 

(PRNewsfoto/Midea Group Co., Ltd.)

 

(PRNewsfoto/Midea Group Co., Ltd.)

Kurt Jovais, Global Director of Product Management, Midea International Business, stated: “Midea is staying true to our mission: creating a better world through intelligent and convenient home solutions. We invite everyone to see how we’re making a difference in creating friendlier solutions.”

Taking center stage is ECOMASTER, Midea’s AI-enabled energy management solution for a wide range of appliances. Combining cloud-connectivity, real-world information, and advanced analytics, ECOMASTER reduces home appliance energy consumption by an average of 30%, without impacting performance. ECOMASTER is available across multiple categories, from air treatment to major appliances.

The CirQHP Indoor Hybrid is a breakthrough in home heating, offering an ultra-compact design that eliminates the need for an outdoor unit. An Innovative new approach that combines indoor heat pumps and hybrid heating. The PortaSplit Air Conditioner combines the superior cooling performance of a fixed AC with the ease of installation of a portable AC, offering the perfect home upgrade.

In the kitchen, the Celestial Flex induction cooking series offers a culinary sanctuary with AI-controlled wireless induction appliances, ensuring economical and easy cooking for users of all skill levels. The Midea One Oven condenses multiple essential cooking appliances into a single convenient and space-efficient product, satisfying different needs of cooking enthusiasts. Midea’s HX System Dishwasher achieves an A-15% energy rating by utilizing heat from wastewater to shorten wash cycles and reduce costs.

Echoing the home-friendly theme, Midea’s Built-In Series is designed with a focus on sophisticated, subdued elegant aesthetics that perfectly complement a modern home style.

The Slot Built-In Refrigerator, with its adjustable height and interchangeable door panels demonstrates Midea’s commitment to effortless integration with various home decors.

The 4-in-1 WashBot is a whole new take on cleaning efficiency, combining a washing machine and a robot vacuum cleaner to wash, dry, sweep, and mop, all while maximizing space savings, and highlights Midea’s dedication to user-friendly and efficient home solutions.

Midea established 33 R&D centers and 43 major manufacturing sites, including 17 R&D centers and 22 manufacturing bases located overseas. Midea’s products and services are sold in over 200 countries and regions. From 2021 to 2023, Midea’s total R&D investment exceeded USD5.4 billion, underscoring the company’s commitment to continuous innovation and excellence in technology.

SOURCE Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.