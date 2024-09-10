The Argentine Football Association Renews XTrend as National Team Sponsor in Europe

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with XTrend as the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine National Team in Europe. This renewed agreement reinforces a successful collaboration that began last year and is set to further strengthen XTrend’s brand presence in the international financial market.

This partnership will enable XTrend to amplify its influence and reach within the global financial landscape. Through this renewed collaboration, XTrend aims to leverage the global appeal of the Argentine National Team, renowned for its passion, talent, and success, to connect with sports fans and potential customers across Europe.

“Today, we are honored to announce XTrend’s partnership renewal as the official regional sponsor of the Argentine National Football Team, a team that has recently showcased remarkable strength and dominance in the recent Copa America 2024,” said Michael Rezaie, CEO of XTrend. “Their outstanding performance has not only reaffirmed their status as one of the world’s top football teams but has also captivated fans and inspired millions worldwide. This partnership is more than just a sponsorship; it’s a powerful alignment of shared values—passion, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. By supporting one of the world’s most celebrated National football teams, we aim to highlight the synergies between these fields and demonstrate how such partnerships in sports can play a pivotal role in the region and support the XTrend brand in the financial sector. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and are dedicated to supporting the Argentine National Team in their future endeavors”

Claudio Fabián Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “The Argentine National Team continues to grow and even reaches European territory, land of great teams and federations, and we are very happy that XTrend is a regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association. The agreement opens a new platform to connect with fans. As a result, our partnership is consolidated as a leader in the world football environment. We welcome XTrend as our regional sponsor in Europe.”

As XTrend continues to grow its presence in the international financial markets, this sponsorship renewal underscores the company’s strategy to align with global sports events, enhancing its brand visibility and engaging with diverse communities worldwide.

This renewed partnership also reinforces the link between sports and finance, highlighting the positive impact of sports events on economic activities. The collaboration between the AFA and XTrend will continue to foster innovation and creativity, contributing to the financial industry’s growth and evolution.

About XTrend

XTrend is a leading online trading platform, offering cutting-edge technology and access to a wide range of financial markets. With a focus on user experience and innovation, XTrend provides traders with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s dynamic financial landscape.

