Avalara Names Kevin Sellers Chief Marketing Officer

PRNewswire September 9, 2024

Sellers’ deep expertise in demand generation, digital marketing, and brand positioning will further propel Avalara’s worldwide market position in tax compliance automation

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced Kevin Sellers has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.

Kevin Sellers

Sellers brings more than 25 years of broad-based global marketing expertise to Avalara with a proven track record of driving growth and relevance for world-class brands and moving buyers to action. As CMO of Avalara, Sellers will be responsible for all aspects of marketing including driving demand generation, digital marketing, brand identity, partner marketing, product marketing, prospect marketing, and corporate communications.

“We’re delighted to welcome a proven marketer like Kevin Sellers to Avalara,” said Kimberly Deobald, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara. “Kevin brings decades of go-to-market marketing expertise from global technology players and has incredible branding and storytelling skills that will benefit Avalara in our next phase of growth.”

Prior to Avalara, Sellers has held CMO positions at Ping Identity and Avnet and spent more than 20 years at Intel in various global marketing and investor relations leadership roles. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and an MBA from Brigham Young University.

The appointment of Sellers follows the April 2024 announcement of Ross Tennenbaum as the company’s President, responsible for driving company-wide improvements and ensuring the success of every Avalara customer around the globe.

About Avalara
Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, reliable, and valuable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

Avalara

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499526/Kevin_Sellers___Avalara_CMO__3.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407832/Avalara_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/avalara-names-kevin-sellers-chief-marketing-officer-302241522.html

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.

