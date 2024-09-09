AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Compass Mining Energizes 4,000 Machines in Iowa, Expands Capacity by 30 Megawatts YTD

PRNewswire September 9, 2024

The power capacity deployed year-to-date places Compass Hashrate Under Management (HUM) to five exahashes per second, placing it among the top Bitcoin mining companies

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Compass Mining (the “Company” or “Compass”), a leading provider of Bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and services, today announced the successful energization of 3,000 Bitcoin mining machines at its new hosting partner site in Iowa. With an additional 1,000 machines planned for deployment in September, the Iowa site will add 12.5 MW of power to Compass’ mining capacity.

Compass Mining

This expansion builds on a strong year for Compass. The company has energized a total of approximately 30 MW of power capacity across mining facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, and Texas in 2024, with plans to add another 30 MW before year-end. This addition places Compass among the top mining companies in terms of new power capacity deployed for Bitcoin mining year-to-date.

“We are excited to expand with a trusted hosting provider that has shown exceptional uptime and reliability throughout 2024. This expansion aligns with our strategy of growing our self-owned infrastructure while maintaining top-tier service quality for our customers,” said Paul Gosker, CEO of Compass Mining. “By offering our customers more location options, we’re empowering them to make informed decisions based on factors like curtailment risks and power market dynamics. We’re excited to deploy additional machines at similar reliable sites to help our customers meet their hashrate goals.”

Approximately 1,600 unique customers already have their machines operational at the new Iowa facility. Customers can now choose “Iowa 3″ as their preferred deployment location when purchasing new mining machines from Compass. This aligns with Compass’s commitment to providing customers with increased optionality by expanding into diverse geographic regions and power markets.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/compass-mining-energizes-4-000-machines-in-iowa-expands-capacity-by-30-megawatts-ytd-302241596.html

SOURCE Compass Mining

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.