AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Flex Space Evolution in India: Managed Solutions Propel Industry Growth and Expansion

PRNewswire September 9, 2024

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Table Space, in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, has released a report, ‘From Flex to Managed – Evolution of the Flex Space Industry’, which highlights the transformative growth in India’s flexible workspace segment over the past decade. The report attributes this growth to the increasing adoption of Managed Office Solutions (MOS), which offer optimized capital expenditure, flexible leasing terms, value-added services, quick operational readiness, and complete transparency.

From Flex to Managed - Evolution of the Flex Space Industry' - a joint report from Table Space and Cushman & Wakefield highlights the transformative growth in India's flexible workspace segment over the past decade

As of H1 2024, the flexible workspace footprint in India’s top 8 cities reached 58 million sq ft, accounting for over 7-8% of the country’s total Grade A office supply. The report further highlights the flex space inventory across the top 8 cities. Bangalore leads the way with 31% of the total stock, followed by Delhi NCR (16%), Pune (14%), Hyderabad (14%), and Mumbai (11%).

According to the report, both operators and occupiers have been transitioning towards the MOS model. This model particularly appeals to global corporations, with India becoming a key GCC hotspot, offering ideal local real estate solutions.

The IT sector leads the way with 40-50% seat absorption for curated offices in the last 18 months (2023 and H1 2024), followed by Engineering & Manufacturing (14-18%), BFSI (9-12%), and Professional Services (11-12%). In the same period, active flex space operators grew to 300 – with the top 5% holding over 50% Grade A stock, mostly focusing on MOS.

With the rise of GCCs in India, Table Space has recently appointed two global strategic leaders: Robert Newman as Non-Executive Chairman and John Hogan as Chief Sales Officer, Americas. These appointments highlight the company’s commitment to driving GCC enablement and enhancing support for its global clientele through comprehensive service offerings.

John Hogan, Chief Sales Officer – Americas, Table Space said, “Table Space remains a pioneer in Managed Office Solutions (MOS), with a strong commitment to innovation and client service. The Cushman & Wakefield-Table Space report highlights MOS’s growing traction among global corporations in India, with the IT-BPM sector accounting for 40-50% of seat absorption in 2023 and H1 2024. As India’s largest GCC enablement partner, we drive growth by delivering tailored, high-quality solutions for dynamic needs.”

Table Space Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/flex-space-evolution-in-india-managed-solutions-propel-industry-growth-and-expansion-302241736.html

SOURCE Table Space

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.