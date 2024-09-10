AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PRA Group Names Adrian Murphy as its Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer

PRNewswire September 10, 2024

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, has named Adrian Murphy as its global chief data and analytics officer, effective Sept. 16.

PRA Group Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer Adrian Murphy.

Murphy will report to PRA Group President and CEO Vik Atal and serve as a member of the senior leadership team. He will lead the continued development of cutting-edge analytic solutions to drive business growth. “Adrian has played a leading role in driving the development of innovation and transformations at top global financial services institutions. His deep expertise will help us further embed data analytics to optimize our business, enhance our customer’s experience and ultimately provide increased value for our shareholders,” said Atal.

Murphy’s nearly three decades of industry experience includes serving most recently as a partner in McKinsey & Company’s Banking and Risk divisions, where he spearheaded client service for major financial institutions and led their Global Fraud Service Line. Prior to working at McKinsey & Company, he was a partner at Oliver Wyman and oversaw transformation projects in a variety of divisions, including Banking, Risk and Data, Tech and Analytics, in New York; Financial Services, in Sao Paulo; and Banking and Finance and Risk, in London. Early in his career, he was also an engineer at Ford Motor Company. Murphy holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in manufacturing engineering from the University of Cambridge.

“I look forward to joining PRA Group, an innovative, global industry leader, and contributing to the success of its data and analytics program,” said Murphy.

About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com

 

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

