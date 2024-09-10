AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MINISO Opens First Sanrio-Themed Store in Australia, Bringing Joyful Shopping Experience

PRNewswire September 10, 2024

SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MINISO, the renowned global lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first Sanrio-themed store in Australia on September 7th. This store, located on George Street in Sydney, marks the brand’s first-ever Sanrio-themed IP collection shop in Australia and its first flagship shop in the country. With over 2,500 SKUs and an area of approximately 300 square meters, this new store is set to offer a brand-new and joyful shopping experience to the Australian market.

MINISO‘s First Sanrio-Themed Store in Australia

The new flagship store, with its impressive Sanrio-themed storefront and dedicated Sanrio zones, showcases MINISO’s IP strategy. IP products make up over 70% of the store’s offerings, with nearly 30% featuring beloved Sanrio characters like Kuromi, Melody, and Cinnamoroll, including popular items such as blind boxes and night lights. Customers can also find popular IP items of Disney, BT21, Loopy and more, making the store a must-visit destination for all fans of these beloved characters. The sales performance of this store during the opening weekend set a new record for the highest sales per square meter among all MINISO stores.

MINISO Sanrio Blind Box Series

The store’s prime location in the bustling heart of Sydney makes it easily accessible to both locals and tourists. Surrounded by major retail areas and iconic attractions like the Sydney Town Hall and Queen Victoria Building (QVB), it promises a steady flow of foot traffic. George Street, Sydney’s original high street, remains one of the busiest streets in the city centre, further enhancing the appeal of this new MINISO store.

To celebrate the launch of its flagship store, MINISO has introduced a limited-edition reusable shopping bag inspired by Australia’s iconic kangaroo – the MINISO Kroo Bag. This exclusive bag will be gifted to customers who spend a specified amount in-store on the opening day. The Kroo Bag merges the essence of Australia’s beloved kangaroo with the signature MINISO shopping bag, encapsulating the theme “Karrying Fun to Australia.” To amplify this message, MINISO has also released a creative video showcasing shoppers with oversized Kroo Bags, inviting Australians to join in the fun and excitement.

Customers shopping in store

This George Street MINISO flagship store is MINISO’s second overseas Sanrio-themed location, following the success of the Margo City store in Indonesia last October. It marks the beginning of MINISO’s new journey in Australia and underscores the brand’s commitment to expanding its global footprint.

Since entering the Australian market, MINISO has successfully opened shops in Sydney and Melbourne and is continuously expanding its presence in the country. It plans to open more stores in key cities of Australia, targeting both prime business districts and emerging areas. This expansion will involve upgrades on both store design and product range of all existing stores, ensuring that every customer experiences a fresh MINISO.

MINISO is committed to offering Australian consumers top-quality and innovative IP design products. With a strong and loyal customer base and increasing demand, the brand aims to create a joyful atmosphere and an exciting shopping experience for everyone who visits MINISO stores, spreading the brand’s Joy Philosophy to even more consumers worldwide.

