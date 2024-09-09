AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Experience the Future of Smart Living with Hisense at IFA 2024

PRNewswire September 9, 2024

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, unveiled its innovative smart home solutions at IFA 2024. Based on the theme “The Scenario-driven Future of Tech,” Hisense showcased its latest smart home appliances and the ConnectLife app, designed to seamlessly connect appliances and real-life scenarios to redefine how users interact with their homes.

Hisense showcases smart living scenarios at IFA 2024 (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Focused on enhancing the user experience, Hisense’s booth at IFA 2024 brings to life three smart scenarios and products that aim to make the future of smart living more intuitive and accessible: Smart Laundry, Smart Kitchen and Smart Air Care.

Each experience is developed through Hisense’s scenario-driven research and development approach that prioritizes real user needs:

  • Smart Laundry simplifies garment care with automated adjusting and remote monitoring.
  • Smart Kitchen streamlines cooking with connected appliances that personalize meal prep.
  • Smart Air Care ensures a healthier living environment by intelligently adjusting air quality.

To bring the smart living scenarios to life, Hisense has introduced a range of innovative products that integrate seamlessly with the ConnectLife app.

Hisense Refrigerator PureFlat Smart Series exemplifies the premium smart kitchen experience enabled by ConnectLife (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

The Hisense Refrigerator PureFlat Smart Series exemplifies the premium smart kitchen experience enabled by ConnectLife. Equipped with a 21-inch TFT touchscreen, this refrigerator offers a wealth of features. The AI Recipe feature leverages food inventory tracking to suggest personalized recipes based on available ingredients and their expiration dates. Serving as a home appliance control center, the ConnectLife Hub refrigerator allows you to adjust temperature settings remotely through the ConnectLife app. Additionally, its AI Eco feature enables you to activate energy-saving mode on your device with a simple touch. With dual-tech cooling system, a My Fresh Choice compartment, and an on-door ice and water dispenser, this refrigerator delivers efficient temperature control, flexible storage options, and convenient access to cold beverages.

Hisense Series 7i washing machines offer a superior laundry experience with a suite of smart features (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

The Hisense Series 7i washing machines offer a superior laundry experience with a suite of smart features. The iPlay™ Intelligent Display provides a user-friendly interface, while the iJet™ three-channel spray system ensures a thorough wash. The compact iFit™ feature allows for easy integration into cabinets, optimizing space. AI-powered capabilities enhance performance with AI Super Wash, which intelligently adjusts washing parameters based on load weight, material type, water level, hardness, and turbidity. The AI Super Dry program in the Series 7i tumble dryer delivers precise drying with 3D Humidity Sensor for accurate moisture detection.

Hisense Hi9 Series Oven offers advanced features for intelligent baking (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

The Hisense’s Hi8 Series Oven offers a range of cooking functions, including air-frying, fast preheating, and pizza mode. Its large capacity and cool-touch doors make it easy to cook with and also clean. The VisonPlus Screen provides a user-friendly interface for exploring cooking programs and settings. Cleaning is made simple with features including Steam Clean Pro, Pyrolytic Self Clean, and Removable Door&Glass. The Hisense Hi 9 Series Oven is a premium model that offers advanced features such as AI-powered InCamera Technology for intelligent baking, Auto Door Opening & Auto Lock. Its larger TFT screen provides a user-friendly interface for exploring over 140 pre-programmed recipes and cooking settings. With ConnectLife integration, the Hi 9 delivers a convenient and efficient cooking experience.

Hisense Energy Pro X air conditioners offer efficient cooling and heating with advanced, energy-saving features (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Hisense Energy Pro X air conditioners offer efficient cooling and heating with advanced, energy-saving features. The AI Smart Airflow adjusts airflow direction based on your position and needs, ensuring optimal comfort. HI-NANO technology enhances air quality by releasing high-concentration ions to eliminate 92.6% of H1N1, 88.54% of E. coli, and 60.07% of PM2.5 in two hours. The TMS Control System intelligently adjusts temperature and humidity by analyzing various indoor conditions, providing a tailored and comfortable environment.

Beyond residential air conditioning, Hisense Hi-Therma ATW heat pump is another popular option for room heating, especially in Europe. Renowned for their outstanding performance and eco-friendly features, Hisense Hi-Therma II R290 ATW boasts an A+++ energy efficiency rating, stable operation at temperatures as low as -25°C, and maximum water outlet temperature of 65°C, with the flexibility to control up to 7 independent rooms. Moreover, the first-generation Hi-Therma Split (R32) finished the rigorous winter test conducted by Germany’s VDE and obtained the No. 001 certification in the extremely cold city of Mohe, China.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

SOURCE Hisense

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.