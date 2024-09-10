AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DRUID AI named Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2024 Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment

PRNewswire September 10, 2024

Conversational AI platform honored for its significant growth and innovation amongst competitors

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DRUID AI, a global leader in conversational AI solutions, today announced its inclusion as a Star Performer and Major Contender in the 2024 Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment by Everest Group. This marks the second consecutive year that DRUID AI has been recognized for its exceptional growth and innovation in the conversational AI space.

Everest Group is a leading research firm providing strategic insights. In this research, Everest Group presented an assessment of 25 conversational AI technology providers through a comprehensive matrix that evaluates and categorizes providers in terms of their product capabilities and wider market offerings.

With 9 in 10 organizations looking to AI to give them a competitive edge, DRUID AI’s multi-channel, omni-data source Conversational AI platform unleashes the power of an organization’s data and makes it accessible and useful to any user.

“DRUID AI is honored to be recognized by the Everest Group for our Conversational AI solutions and it’s a testament to the fact that our platform is making the promise of Gen AI a reality today,” said Liviu Dragan, Co-Founder and CEO of DRUID AI. “As the go-to provider for AI and digital transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 companies, we proudly enable businesses to increase both revenue and operational efficiency using AI automation.” 

From supporting employees through IT help desk and HR automation to providing 24/7 personalized support to customers, DRUID AI tailors every conversation with highly accurate and contextual responses. Regardless of where an organization is at on their AI journey, DRUID AI makes deploying conversational AI intuitive, secure and impactful for every organization.

To learn more about DRUID AI’s offerings and capabilities, visit druidai.com.

About DRUID AI

DRUID AI is an end-to-end platform for building, deploying, and scaling AI-driven Conversational Business Applications, designed to deliver next-level employee productivity and the total customer experience in the most intuitive way. Acting as a front layer to all digital operations, DRUID unifies and enhances the existing technology landscape while mitigating app fatigue. Since 2018, DRUID has actively built on its vision to provide each employee with an intelligent virtual assistant, establishing an extensive 160+ partner network and servicing 300+ clients worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/druid-ai-named-star-performer-and-major-contender-in-everest-groups-2024-conversational-ai-products-peak-matrix-assessment-302242115.html

SOURCE DRUID

