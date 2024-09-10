BMC Completes Australian IRAP Assessment to meet ISM Controls at the OFFICIAL and PROTECTED levels

BMC Helix Portfolio provides Australian Commonwealth organisations expanded choices in addressing their IT service and operations management needs

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BMC, a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, today announced that its BMC Helix portfolio has been successfully assessed by an authorised IRAP assessor to meet the Australian ISM controls at the OFFICIAL and PROTECTED levels, allowing BMC to offer Australian Government Agencies greater value in their IT choices.

BMC is proud to adhere to the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) security requirements outlined in the Information Security Manual (ISM). The ISM framework helps organisations apply a risk management framework, protect their information technology and operational technology systems, applications, and data from cyber threats.

Most notable in the assessment is BMC’s strength in addressing the Essential Eight mitigation strategies with the industry leading BMC Helix portfolio of offerings for IT service and operations management to support common issues like patching. BMC currently works with the Australian government to support modernisation and realignment of their service desk experience and improve asset management for current and future needs.

With BMC Helix, organisations and departments can:

Apply AI-powered service management for faster resolution with up to 361% ROI

Maximise employee self-sufficiency with customer-quality experiences and intelligent self-service

Use real-time operational insights, anomaly detection, root cause isolation, and remediation to minimise service downtime with context-based anomaly detection

And leverage AI to lower Mean Time To Resolution (MTTR) with automated event correlation and management

“The Australian government continues to innovate, and we’re honoured to support all departments to realize the incredible value that BMC Helix can deliver,” said Brenton Smith, vice president, BMC Asia Pacific and Japan. “Together, we can drive greater efficiency for government IT teams to improve public sector outcomes.”

