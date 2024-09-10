AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

OCI Global Announces Repurchase of OCI Methanol Minorities

PRNewswire September 10, 2024

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), (“OCI”, the “Company”), a leading global producer and distributor of hydrogen products today announced that it has reached agreement with Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“ADH”) and ADQ to repurchase their 11% and 4% stakes respectively in OCI’s Global Methanol Business (“OCI Methanol” or “OCI Clean Fuels Limited”). This follows the earlier announcement of the sale of OCI Methanol to Methanex Corporation (“Methanex”). 

OCI announced its strategic alliance and the placement of 15% of OCI Methanol with ADH and ADQ in November 2021. The partnership has advanced OCI Methanol’s position as a global leader in methanol production and as a leading producer and distributor of green methanol through HyFuels, culminating in the successful sale of OCI Methanol to Methanex. 

Nassef Sawiris, Executive Chairman of OCI commented: “We highly value the strategic partnership that we have had with ADH and ADQ, which has accelerated OCI Methanol’s position in the hydrogen economy. We look forward to supporting future initiatives and a future collaboration.” 

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About OCI Global 
We are a global leader in nitrogen, methanol, and hydrogen, driving forward the decarbonization of the energy-intensive industries that shape, feed and fuel the world. OCI’s production capacity spans four continents and comprises approximately 13.5 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid and melamine. OCI is headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam. Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Sarah Rajani CFA, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Email: sarah.rajani@oci-global.com 

SOURCE OCI Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.