IBM Launches New Services to Help Oracle Clients Extend Generative AI

ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced it has expanded its consulting services and solutions to help clients derive greater value from Oracle’s cloud applications and technology and extend generative AI with an open, orchestrated approach.

The average cost of compute spend is expected to increase by 89% between 2023 and 2025, according to new research from the IBM Institute for Business Value. In addition, 42% of executives report concern that inadequate expertise could preclude progress with generative AI.

To help clients address these growing challenges, IBM Consulting is launching an expanded network of consultants to support Oracle clients, including thousands of consultants worldwide who are certified across core Oracle technologies – such as OCI Generative AI, OCI AI Services, and OCI Data Science – as well as deeply skilled in the IBM watsonx AI and data platform.

The consultants will be committed to helping clients extend high value generative AI use cases coupled with traditional AI and automation solutions, aimed to maximize their return-on-investment and optimize compute and implementation costs. That includes helping clients choose and deploy the right fit-for-purpose AI models for their unique requirements, including enterprise-grade models such as IBM Granite, open source or other third-party models. With their deep skills in IBM watsonx and technologies from IBM’s open ecosystem of business partners, IBM consultants can help guide clients’ critical decisions around technology architecture, generative AI and software licensing, data and analytics architecture, security risks and more to enhance automation of their workflows and help establish a stronger and more cost-efficient technology foundation for developing and deploying generative AI applications.

In addition, IBM just announced its intent to acquire Accelalpha, a global Oracle services provider with deep expertise helping clients digitize core business operations and accelerate adoption of Oracle Cloud Applications, further expanding IBM’s Oracle consulting expertise.

“Our clients are eager to extend generative AI initiatives but they’re also concerned about rising compute costs, lack of in-house AI skills, AI assistant sprawl, and management oversight,” said Corinne Koppel, Global Oracle Practice Leader, IBM Consulting. “We’re proud to bring clients even more skills and solutions to help them optimize their investments with Oracle’s full stack generative AI technology leveraging an open architecture.”

Helping Extend Oracle Fusion Applications

IBM Consulting is already helping Oracle clients apply generative AI, traditional AI and automation in domain and industry-specific solutions to complement Oracle Fusion Applications’ embedded AI offerings. For example, IBM Consulting has helped Oracle Fusion Applications customers expand use cases in human resources, procurement and sourcing, finance and the public sector.

Accelerating clients’ time to value with IBM Consulting Advantage

IBM consultants supporting Oracle clients bring the power of the AI-powered engagement platform, IBM Consulting Advantage, to help accelerate clients’ time-to-value and improve consistency, repeatability, quality and speed-of-delivery.

For example, IBM Consulting has expanded its OCI migration and modernization capability with generative AI powered assets in IBM Consulting Advantage to help clients fast-track moving their applications and data to OCI. IBM consultants use an asset-first migration approach to support clients from discovery and design to build, migrate, test and deployment.

IBM and Oracle have a 38-year partnership spanning both technology and services, and continue to find new opportunities for collaboration like Red Hat and Oracle’s recent announcement of the availability of Red Hat OpenShift hybrid cloud application platform on OCI. Oracle is also part of the AI Alliance, which IBM co-founded in 2023. The AI Alliance brings together leading organizations across industry, startups, academia, research and government to support open innovation and open science in AI.

