transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia: Fueling Regional Economic Growth

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The second edition of transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia is proud to announce its return to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore from October 29 to 31, 2025. As the most influential meeting place for logistics, mobility, IT, supply chain management, and air cargo sectors in Southeast Asia, the event is set to welcome over 10,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, and will cover 15,000 sqm of exhibition space.

“The synergy at the event was palpable. It’s a melting pot where industry professionals from various sectors—medical devices, electronics, and FMCG—come together, leading to a surge in brand awareness and business inquiries for us.” shared Sukrisno Chiuman, Managing Director, Satsaco Group.

Southeast Asia: The Heart of Global Logistics

Southeast Asia’s strategic geographic location and its role as a hub for global trade make it an essential market for the logistics and air cargo sectors. The region’s rapid economic growth and expanding consumer base offer a wealth of opportunities for industry players.

“Our debut at the trade fair was a resounding success, forging new partnerships and opening doors to potential business opportunities. We’re eagerly looking forward to the next edition,” expressed Gianluca Marcangelo, Head of Industry Relations and Marketing, Challenge Group.

Innovation Features of the Event:

Future Logistics Zone: The showcase of the latest advancements in logistics, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, autonomous vehicles, drones, smart warehousing, including prototypes and models that set to revolutionize logistics and air cargo industry.

Innovation Hub: The platform for cutting-edge innovations, presenting AI, IoT, blockchain, robotics, and renewable energy solutions that are reshaping the logistics landscape.

“transport logistic SEA and air cargo SEA have proven to be an exceptional platform for expanding our network and establishing a foothold in the Southeast Asia region. It’s not just a local hub; it’s where the global logistics community converges.” highlighted Theresa Groninger, Head of Sales & Marketing, Cellumation GmbH.

Singapore: The Ideal Locale

Singapore’s reputation as a global logistics hub is further solidified by the world-class facilities at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The city-state’s dedication to innovation and sustainability perfectly complements the event’s ambition, promising an unforgettable and transformative experience for all participants.

“We anticipate the 2025 edition to be even more impactful, with increased participation and groundbreaking innovations that will set new benchmarks in the industry. Our focus on sustainability, resilience, and innovation will address today’s global challenges and drive the future of logistics and air cargo,” stated by Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director, MMI Asia Pte Ltd.

Join us at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore for an insightful journey into the future of logistics and air cargo, where innovation and tradition converge. For more information, please visit: transportlogisticsea.com

About transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia

transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia is the latest edition of the world’s largest trade show for transportation and logistics industry. It is poised to become the most influential meeting place for logistics, mobility, IT, supply chain management and air cargo industry in the Southeast Asia region. Having been awarded “Debut Event of the Year” at the Singapore MICE Awards in 2024, the event provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, offering valuable insights into the latest trends and challenges.

About MMI Asia Pte. Ltd

A full subsidiary of Messe München GmbH, MMI Asia established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of Messe München’s world leading brands to the Southeast Asia market. transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asian editions are organized by MMI Asia Pte Ltd.

About Messe München

Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München, the Conference Center Nord and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa and Turkey. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, and with around 70 representatives abroad for more than 100 countries, Messe München has a truly global presence.

