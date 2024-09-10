The Gumball 3000 Rally celebrates its 25th Anniversary with a spectacular route from Saigon to Singapore (14-22 September, 2024)

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Timo Vietnam demonstrated its dynamism and boldness when attending and accompanying the Gumball 3000 event held in Saigon Thật Đẹp as the starting point of a special journey celebrating the 25th anniversary.

International superstars and supercars come together to participate in the 25th Anniversary Gumball 3000 Rally. Starting from Saigon (HCMC), the 3,000km route crosses the finish line 6 days later in Singapore on F1 weekend, driving through Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, hosting a festival of cars, music and VIP parties each night!

Maximillion Cooper, Gumball 3000 Founder shared “This route is a truly spectacular way to celebrate Gumball 3000’s 25th Anniversary, embracing new cultures and uniting people from all nationalities on an incredible adventure through this beautiful region – whilst also supporting charity programs to give youth greater opportunities in life!”

“Gumball 3000 is about fun, about following a crazy idea – while being responsible and respectful to the communities you touch. That perfectly matches Timo’s spirit so we’re super excited to team up for their 25th year anniversary!” – Jonas Eichhorst – CEO of Timo Vietnam shared.

Over 100 spectacular cars participate, driven by an international who’s who of celebrities, royalty, influencers, sports and music stars, gamers, YouTubers and business leaders from over 40 countries, driving everything from vintage Porsches to Bugatti and Koenigsegg hypercars.

Hosted by British Gumball 3000 Founder Maximillion Cooper (Mr Gumball 3000), driving a Lamborghini SVJ alongside automotive influencer Mr JWW – the entry grid showcases an incredible line up of superstars including US streamer IShowSpeed in his Lamborghini Huracan STO; Manchester United & France football Legend Patrice Evra driving a Rolls Royce Cullinan; Australian YouTubers Lazarbeam, Lachlan and UK Sidemen influencer Vikkstar in a Land Rover Defender; US automotive YouTubers DailyDrivenExotics (DDE) in their famously loud Lamborghini SVJ; along with US rappers Ja Rule and Bun B, MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr and ex-NFL star Jimmy Graham… amongst many more!

Gumball celebrations kick off in Saigon’s city centre on Saturday 14th September with an evening of Gumball 3000 entertainment free for fans to attend featuring DJs Martin2Smoove, Andy Purnell, CJ Beatz and special VIP guests performing live!

IShowSpeed will wave the start flag at midday on Sunday 15th September on Le Loi Boulevard in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City to set drivers off on the first stage of their adventure to the famous Cu Chi tunnels before entering Cambodia for a spectacular welcome in Phnom Penh featuring Cambodia’s biggest music artists performing live!

About Gumball 3000

Gumball 3000 is a lifestyle brand and entertainment group, founded in 1999 by British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. Over the following two decades the rally has evolved into one of the biggest automotive lifestyle brands and popular culture events in the world.

Each year, the 3,000 km rally partners with Governments and corporate sponsors including the likes of Nike, Google, Vodafone and LVMH to host a weeklong festival of cars and music. The event attracts an international who’s who of participants driving everything from Bugattis to the Batmobile, generating global media attention, and millions of fans to attend and follow the adventure online.

About Maximillion Cooper

Born in 1972 in England, Maximillion Cooper is the Founder & CEO of Gumball 3000. During the 1990s he was represented by Elite model agency and appeared in advertising campaigns for global fashion brands including Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren. Modeling funded an ambition to become a racing driver, racing successfully for privateer McLaren and Porsche teams throughout Europe.

Cooper has acted as guest Creative Director, ambassador and designer for multiple brands within the automotive and fashion sectors, including LVMH, adidas and Aston Martin; and was voted into the ‘Top 50 Most Influential People in the Automotive Industry’ by US lifestyle publication Complex magazine.

About Timo Vietnam

As the pioneer, Timo is committed to elevating our customers’ lives and accompanying them in the journey of living a richer life, not just financially, but through lifestyle, sports, and entertainment for the Vietnamese, contributing to a wealthy and beautiful Vietnam.

This time, Timo will be the official partner, with “Tram Song Hanh with Thu Tran” serving as the media unit to promote Gumball 3000 in Vietnam. Together, we aim to leave a lasting impression on Gumballers, car enthusiasts, and the youth across the country.

