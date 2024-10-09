2024 10th Best Workplaces in Asia™ Unveiled by Great Place To Work®

GPTW, Surveyed in 15 Countries, 870 National List Companies, Total of 6.9 million Participants

“Tips to the Award: Inclusive, Sustainable Organizational Culture and Trust-Based Talent Management”

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work®, a global evaluation organization established in 1990, researches trust management and disseminates it in collaboration with 179 countries worldwide, including the United States, Europe, and Japan. The organization selects and announces, “Best Workplaces” in each country, such as the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®” in the United States, “100 Best Workplaces in Europe™,” “100 Best Workplaces in Latin America™,” and “Best Workplaces in Asia™.”

The “Best Workplaces in Asia™” is a system that selects companies embodying the highest levels of trust management in Asia. It begins by identifying top companies as candidates for being great places to work in 15 Asian countries. These candidates undergo evaluation through the “Trust Index™” measurement, which assesses factors such as management systems, innovation, GWP (Great Place to Work) activities, and performance. Through these evaluations, the system aims to identify companies in Asia that have achieved the highest standards of trust management.

Great Place to Work® surveyed over 6.9 million employees from more than 870 national list companies across 15 diverse Asian countries, including Korea, Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan), Bangladesh, India, Japan, Malaysia, and others. Based on this extensive survey, they selected and announced the “2024 Best Workplaces in Asia,” comprising the top 200 companies in the region.

Ranked 8th in the MNC (multinational corporation) category, Abbvie was praised for creating a healthy work environment, including a family-friendly culture that promotes work-family harmony and support programs to develop each employee’s capabilities. Abbvie’s various programs to create an innovative work environment and family-friendly culture include a smart working system that allows employees to work from home and flexibly, an early dismissal from work at 1:00 p.m. on the second Friday of every month, a “family day,” and a “family science day” that invites children to the company during school break to develop their scientific skills. Abbvie also offers an open online training platform, LDP (Learn. Develop. Perform), for employee growth and empowerment; Lunch & Learns, which invites experts from various fields to learn about new trends during lunch breaks; Remote Work; overseas assignments for employees with global impact; and Short-Term Assignment (STA) opportunities for employees to strengthen their skills and broaden their horizons through work experience in other departments beyond their current role.

A global logistics company with headquarters in France, GEODIS Korea is composed of 78% millennial employees, with 50% female executives and 30% working parents, making it recognized as one of the best workplaces for millennials and working mothers. Notably, 77% of GEODIS employees rated it as a great place to work, compared to the national average of 43% in South Korea. The company’s CEO, Benoit Brulé, one of the most respected CEOs, prioritizes communication with employees by holding monthly town hall meetings and weekly coffee meetings. Long-term employees are rewarded with sabbaticals and sabbatical pay, and since the pandemic, the company has continued to offer remote work and flexible working hours, giving employees autonomy over their daily work.

A premier health and wellness company Herbalife ranked 46th in the small and medium-sized enterprises category for the 200 Best Workplaces in Asia. Previously, Herbalife Korea’s efforts to establish a horizontal and advanced corporate culture and responsible management were recognized by GPTW, ranking 16th in the ‘2024 Best Workplaces in Korea,’ receiving the ‘Global ESG Human Rights Management Certification,’ and being named ‘Best Workplace for Working Moms in Korea’ and ‘Best Workplace for Millennials in Korea’ last year. Herbalife Korea operates various systems to ensure a healthy and energetic work environment and lifestyle for its members. The company supports monthly exercise and English education, offers five to eight psychological counseling sessions and premium meditation app subscription, and wellness-related lectures, family care leave including pets, birthday leave, etc.

WISEWIRES, a global software testing specialist led by CEO Cho Kyung-hui has been selected as one of the “2024 Top 200 Best Workplaces in Asia.” Since 2010, WISEWIRES has been evaluating its corporate culture against global standards through the GPTW institute to balance external and internal growth. Notably, this is the second time WISEWIRES has been selected as one of the Best Workplaces in Asia since 2021. WISEWIRES builds a trust-based corporate culture through character and effective relationships. To this end, the management team has obtained facilitator certification in the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” and conducts a 2-night, 3-day workshop annually for employees led by qualified executives. WISEWIRES also minimizes information asymmetry by transparently sharing management status with monthly newsletters, semi-annual team leader meetings directly sharing results regarding management goals, establishing a messenger system for direct communication with executives at each division, etc.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every workplace become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/great-place-to-work-korea/ ], Facebook[https://www.facebook.com/gptwko/ ], and Instagram[https://www.instagram.com/gptw_kr/?hl=ko ] or visit http://www.greatplacetowork.co.kr/ and sign up for the webinars to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/2024-10th-best-workplaces-in-asia-unveiled-by-great-place-to-work-302242928.html

SOURCE Great Place To Work® Korea