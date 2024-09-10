FMCC Charity Gala Dinner 2024 Supports Oxfam’s “Paper Recycling” Project

MACAU, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The France Macau Chamber of Commerce (FMCC) is proud to announce its Annual Charity Gala Dinner 2024, themed “A Journey Through Time and Space,” to be held on September 20th at 6:30 pm in the Grand Ballroom of MGM Macau.

This year’s event is particularly special as we commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between France and China and celebrate the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. For the theme of this year’s gala, the French Chamber takes inspiration from the enchanting world of The Little Prince, a timeless tale that underscores the value of meaningful relationships, the importance of cultural and personal bonds, and its relevance to today’s world.

Building on FMCC’s longstanding tradition of success, this highly anticipated event promises an evening of exquisite cuisine, captivating entertainment, and the presence of esteemed community and business leaders from Macau and the Greater Bay Area. As in past years, the Gala will continue to be a highlight of the social calendar.

This year, FMCC is again thrilled to host “The Macau ESG Awards 2024,” which will honor outstanding contributions in Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) within Macau. The Awards will be presented in three categories—Best Project, Best SME, and Best NGO—with winners announced during the Gala Dinner.

In addition, FMCC is proud to support Oxfam’s “Paper Recycling” charity initiative, aligning with its commitment to environmental sustainability. This initiative seeks to increase Macau’s paper recycling rate through active community involvement and awareness.

Speaking at the press conference, FMCC Chairman Mr. Rutger Verschuren expressed, “We are pleased to collaborate this year with a well-established organization, Oxfam, and look forward to enhancing public awareness of the critical importance of recycling and helping Oxfam make a positive difference in this often-neglected topic and for the people involved.”

This year’s Gala promises to be an unforgettable night, transporting guests into a magical world while reinforcing the significance of meaningful relationships and cultural connections.

Last year’s FMCC Charity Gala Dinner 2023 was a great success, with significant donations supporting the “Leave No Food Behind” project by the Society of Food & Environmental Health (Macao). This initiative improved food sustainability, expanded education, and led to impactful activities.

Book your place please contact info@francemacau.com.

More info: https://www.francemacau.com/events/gala-dinners/2024-charity-gala-dinner.html

About the Beneficiary Organization: Oxfam

Oxfam is a global organization committed to creating a world without poverty through its advocacy, development, and humanitarian work. Oxfam’s office in Macau was established in February 2012. Apart from working on poverty alleviation, disaster relief, and policy advocacy around the globe, Oxfam in Macau is also committed to promoting global citizenship in Macau to fight poverty and inequality together.

About France Macau Chamber of Commerce (FMCC)

Founded in 2008 by Honorary Chairlady Ms. Pansy Ho alongside local business leaders, FMCC is supported by Macau’s IPIM and the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau. As part of CCI France International, we connect with a global network of close to 120 chambers in 93 countries and regions, supporting over 34,000 members.

Our Vision: To be the leading platform for fostering robust business relationships between French and Macau companies.

Our Mission: To enhance business relations between Macau SAR and France, contributing significantly to the success of the Greater Bay Area.

FMCC hosts events like gala dinners, talks, webinars, and corporate visits to build networks and uncover business opportunities. To support expansion in Macau and Hengqin, FMCC launched “LeBooster” for targeted business assistance and growth.

