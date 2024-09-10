AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Da Nang’s Luxurious MICE Destination: Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa

PRNewswire September 10, 2024

DA NANG, Vietnam, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Da Nang is setting its sights on becoming the leading hub for MICE tourism in Southeast Asia, and Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa stands as the pinnacle destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) in Vietnam. Embraced by a luxurious setting and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, this resort redefines business gatherings amidst a tropical paradise.

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa: 5-star Luxury Beach Resort

Hyatt MICE Offer 2024

Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa is delighted to introduce the HYATT MICE OFFER 2024, rewarding event planners who book gatherings between July 1st and September 30th, 2024. Organizers who sign contracts and meet the USD 3,000 spend requirement will earn 20,000 Bonus Points upon event completion by March 31, 2025. The offer also includes a complimentary Wellbeing experience and 2 Tier-Qualifying Night credits for every USD 5,000 in eligible revenue. This offer is available at participating hotels in the NSEAP.

Event Experience Guide with the Curated Collective Experiences

Our Event Experience Guide provides a comprehensive view of event spaces, accommodations, menus, sustainability practices, and wellbeing options through an interactive platform. Within this guide, discover Curated Collective Experiences, featuring dynamic group activities for 10-100 guests. Choose from Team-building Olympic Games, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage Experiences, Cultural & Community Activities, and Golf Destinations. These curated experiences are designed to foster camaraderie and create lasting memories.

Versatile Venues and Comfort

The resort boasts 12 flexible meeting and event spaces, the Regency Ballroom accommodates up to 400 guests, while beachfront venues can host up to 700 guests. Outdoor spaces like the Vive Océane Garden, Pool House Garden, and Pool Villa Garden are ideal for up to 100 guests. With 360 rooms, suites, residences, and pool villas, many offering sea views, the resort ensures a comfortable stay. Additional amenities include VIE Spa, five outdoor pools, and Regency Club privileges.

Culinary Excellence

Enjoy an exceptional culinary experience with our breakfast buffets, lunches, coffee breaks, and dinners at six unique restaurants and bars. Our diverse menu features both Vietnamese specialties and international cuisine.

Commitment to Sustainability

The resort team is dedicated to sustainability, minimizing environmental impact through reduced plastic use, food waste reduction, and paperless meetings. Our practices support a healthier planet while hosting eco-conscious events.

For more information on planning your next event at Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa, visit www.hyattregencydanang.com

Access High-res images: LINK  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/da-nangs-luxurious-mice-destination-hyatt-regency-danang-resort-and-spa-302243171.html

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Danang Resort & Spa

