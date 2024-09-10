HashKey Global Announce the listing of Catizen (CATI) , Deposit CATI to Earn 100% CATI Bonus

SEOUL, South Korea and TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HashKey Global is thrilled to announce the initial listing of Catizen (CATI) globally, together with an exclusive deposit campaign to mark this significant event. To celebrate this listing, HashKey Global is hosting a deposit campaign from September 15 to 30, 2024, featuring an impressive prize pool of 200,000 CATI. Participants can deposit CATI tokens directly from the Catizen Mini-app to their HashKey Global account and receive a 100% bonus on their deposit, doubling the total and up to a maximum of 300 CATI per user.

Starting from September 15, 2024, users can deposit CATI into their HashKey Global accounts, with CATI/USDT spot trading commencing on September 20, 2024. CATI withdrawals will be available from September 21, 2024. All CATI transactions will be conducted via the TON network, ensuring secure and efficient transfers.

For more information, please visit: global.hashkey.com

SOURCE HashKey Capital