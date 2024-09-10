AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 Chinese opera (Kunshan) festival kicks off in E. China’s Kunshan City

PRNewswire September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Chinese opera (Kunshan) festival kicked off in Kunshan, a county-level city in east China’s Jiangsu Province on September 5, and will last till September 23.

Themed on “the grand event of Chinese opera, the festival of the people” and held both online and offline, the event features five major plays, 21 opera excerpts, and 45 opera troupes with a total of 87 plays and 22 genres. Among the performers, 23 have won the Plum Performance Award or the Wenhua Award.

During the opening ceremony, 15 representatives of selected personnel for the 2024 national leading talent training program for Chinese opera performance were awarded certificates. After the opening ceremony, seven renowned opera masters with an average age of 65 collaborated to stage a series of classic opera excerpts for the audience.

Apart from opera performance, the festival also focuses on the integration of culture and tourism by holding opera exhibition, opera dialogue, opera fair and other featured activities to provide audience and visitors with immersive experience of Chinese opera culture.

The festival also actively builds a platform for young opera talents and continues to cultivate talents for 121 opera genres by inviting renowned national opera masters to give lectures centering on the creation of singing styles, musical compositions for plays, and orchestration.

Since its inception in 2018, the Chinese opera (Kunshan) festival has become an important platform for the exchange and display of various types of Chinese opera, as well as the development of talent teams in the field of Chinese opera. This year’s event was jointly held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and local authorities in Jiangsu Province. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342038.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.