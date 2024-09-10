AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fun88 Launches ‘Fun88 x Evolution: Life-Changing Wins’ Promotion

PRNewswire September 10, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fun88 has launched its latest thrilling contest, ‘Fun88 x Evolution: Life-Changing Wins’, offering participants a chance to win extraordinary prizes. In collaboration with Evolution, Fun88 is giving away 15 Thar cars, 150 iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones, and 150 gold chains as part of this exciting promotion.

Fun88 x Evolution: Life-Changing Wins

The contest is open to all Fun88 users; more the player plays, higher are the chances of winning. For every bet made on Evolution games, players will earn tickets for the lucky draw, which offers these fantastic rewards.

Participants can earn tickets by following these simple steps:

  • Playing for ₹15,000 on Evolution games, such as Blackjack or Baccarat, participants will receive 1 lucky ticket.
  • Playing for ₹10,000 on other Evolution games, such as Crazy Time, Dragon Tiger, and others, participants will also receive 1 lucky ticket.

Higher the tickets collected, higher are the chance of winning a prize. The lucky draw will take place on October 7, 2024, where the winners will be announced. Winners could get a brand-new Thar car, an iPhone 16 Pro Max, or a gleaming gold chain.

Fun88 continues to stand out as one of the top online gaming platforms, offering a vast array of games and exciting promotions. The platform provides an easy and secure experience, allowing users to make quick deposits, withdraw winnings effortlessly, and access customer support at any time. Trusted by millions of players, Fun88 is recognized for its safe and enjoyable gaming environment.

Fun88 encourages players to take advantage of this unique promotion and begin collecting tickets for the lucky draw. Every ticket increases their chance of winning one of the amazing prizes on offer. By participating in Fun88 x Evolution, players can enjoy their favorite Evolution games, while vying for life-changing rewards.

With new and varied promotions throughout the year, Fun88 ensures there is always something exciting happening for its players.

About Fun88

Fun88 is a leading online gaming platform known for its safe and fun gaming environment. Represented by cricket legend Dale Steyn, Fun88 provides a user-friendly platform that features a wide range of games, secure transactions, and exciting promotions. Registration on Fun88 is easy and quick, allowing players to start enjoying their gaming experience immediately.

Contact Information:
Email: marketing@fun88india.com

Website: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88
Instagram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-is
Telegram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tg
Twitter: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tw
YouTube: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-yt
Facebook: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-fb

SOURCE Fun88

