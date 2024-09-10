Discover ‘The Mark’: Autograph Collection Hotels’ Signature Moments in Guest Experience

Autograph Collection Hotels around the world come together for Mark Week to celebrate the unique stories and moments that make them Exactly Like Nothing Else

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is thrilled to announce a week-long celebration of “The Mark” – a signature moment within the guest experience designed to attract attention and spark conversation. Every Autograph Collection Hotel has a distinctive Mark, inspired by the hotel’s unique brand and brought to life through a space, person, or object within the hotel.

With no two Autograph Collection hotels the same, each property offers ‘The Mark,’ a signature experience crafted through passion and expert skill, leaving a lasting imprint on guests.

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that are one-of-a-kind.

In just a few weeks, from September 23-29, Autograph Collection Hotels around the world will participate in the first-ever Mark Week celebration, inviting both travelers and locals to see, hear, and experience each hotel’s story through this special Signature Moment. Created to spark conversation and inspired by the properties’ unique heritage, locale, and identity, The Mark presents a fun and engaging opportunity for hotels to connect with guests in a new way.

“Autograph Collection hotels are focused on providing guests with enriching experiences that leave a lasting imprint – a travel trend that has skyrocketed in popularity with today’s travelers. As more and more travelers opt for experiences over accumulating materialistic items, we aim to connect with our guests in a meaningful way while also sparking conversation and excitement not just through Mark Week, but even on an everyday basis.”, said John Toomey, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific excluding China.

As a lead-up to Mark Week, here are some unique Marks from Autograph Collection Hotels across Asia Pacific excluding China, that are a testament to the diverse and rich experiences that the portfolio of hotels offer:

Soak in Sunset Views at Pier One Sydney Harbour , Autograph Collection : Nestled under the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge , Pier One Sydney Harbour offers a spellbinding sunset ritual for an unforgettable guest experience. Upon arrival, guests receive a sunset timings card and are invited to witness the breathtaking view from the pier. The ritual includes mini activations such as lanterns adorning the pier, a curated sunset playlist by the hotel’s resident DJ, a signature sunset cocktail and a hashtag printer providing the perfect opportunity for a social media moment with an old-fashioned take-home memory. During Mark Week, Pier One will host a series of events including a Walsh Bay Cocktail event for guests to experience the new menu at the venue, market price oysters at PIER BAR and complimentary sunset cocktails from PIER dining during the ‘Sunset Hour’.

: Nestled under the iconic , Pier One Sydney Harbour offers a spellbinding sunset ritual for an unforgettable guest experience. Upon arrival, guests receive a sunset timings card and are invited to witness the breathtaking view from the pier. The ritual includes mini activations such as lanterns adorning the pier, a curated sunset playlist by the hotel’s resident DJ, a signature sunset cocktail and a hashtag printer providing the perfect opportunity for a social media moment with an old-fashioned take-home memory. During Mark Week, Pier One will host a series of events including a Walsh Bay Cocktail event for guests to experience the new menu at the venue, market price oysters at PIER BAR and complimentary sunset cocktails from PIER dining during the ‘Sunset Hour’. Be Musically Mesmerized at mesm Tokyo , Autograph Collection : Located near Ginza, Tokyo’s most glamorous shopping, dining and entertainment district, mesm Tokyo captivates guests with its in-room digital pianos that play original melodies upon arrival, setting the tone for an enchanting stay. The magic continues in the lobby, where a vintage grand piano awaits, inviting guests to play and enjoy its timeless charm. During Mark Week, guests can share their piano experience on social media to receive a complimentary drink and enjoy a live-streamed piano session by a professional pianist, further enhancing the musical ambiance.

: Located near Ginza, most glamorous shopping, dining and entertainment district, mesm captivates guests with its in-room digital pianos that play original melodies upon arrival, setting the tone for an enchanting stay. The magic continues in the lobby, where a vintage grand piano awaits, inviting guests to play and enjoy its timeless charm. During Mark Week, guests can share their piano experience on social media to receive a complimentary drink and enjoy a live-streamed piano session by a professional pianist, further enhancing the musical ambiance. Experience “The Gallery in the Sky” at Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection : Located in Landmark 81, the tallest building complex in Vietnam , the Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection offers a sensory, immersive experience. Known as “The Gallery in the Sky,” their Mark features curated views from different areas of the hotel, each accompanied by a story provided by local experts such as architects, creative directors, and photojournalists. Guests can explore these views through a brochure and QR codes placed at each viewpoint. During Mark Week, guests can take photos at the designated views and redeem postcards, with daily tours introducing the views and their stories.

: Located in Landmark 81, the tallest building complex in , the Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection offers a sensory, immersive experience. Known as “The Gallery in the Sky,” their Mark features curated views from different areas of the hotel, each accompanied by a story provided by local experts such as architects, creative directors, and photojournalists. Guests can explore these views through a brochure and QR codes placed at each viewpoint. During Mark Week, guests can take photos at the designated views and redeem postcards, with daily tours introducing the views and their stories. Express Yourself Through Risograph Prints at RYSE, Autograph Collection : Located in the vibrant district of Hongdae, Seoul , RYSE is a hotel with a visionary’s touch, promising to leave a lasting impression on guests. RYSE will be offering a special version of the risograph prints found in the rooms to guests during check-in, representing the cultural and artistic movements of the hotel and the community. These prints, created and printed by the RYSE Culture Team, are stamped with unique serial codes and serve as memorable souvenirs. During Mark Week, RYSE will host daily workshops where guests can create their own expressive risograph 2025 calendar prints and participate in recreating the unique aspect of the RISO printer process, creating a custom silk screen, to print onto T-Shirts.

: Located in the vibrant district of Hongdae, , RYSE is a hotel with a visionary’s touch, promising to leave a lasting impression on guests. RYSE will be offering a special version of the risograph prints found in the rooms to guests during check-in, representing the cultural and artistic movements of the hotel and the community. These prints, created and printed by the RYSE Culture Team, are stamped with unique serial codes and serve as memorable souvenirs. During Mark Week, RYSE will host daily workshops where guests can create their own expressive risograph 2025 calendar prints and participate in recreating the unique aspect of the RISO printer process, creating a custom silk screen, to print onto T-Shirts. Have a “Nostalgic Encounter with The Typewriter” at Sari Pacific Jakarta, Autograph Collection: A hotel that epitomizes living traditions and redefines Central Jakarta , Sari Pacific Jakarta, Autograph Collection’s Mark is a preserved typewriter from its history, now displayed prominently in the lobby. Guests are invited to personalize messages on postcards using the typewriter, creating unique mementos of their stay. During Mark Week, Sari Pacific Jakarta, Autograph Collection will host typewriter art workshops, typewriter-themed cocktail hours, and provide personalized typewritten welcome notes for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, celebrating the hotel’s rich heritage and connection to Jakarta’s cultural history.

For guests on the look-out to experience the newest hotels, Cicada Resort Bali Ubud and The Osaka Station Hotel are the latest additions to the Autograph Collection Hotels portfolio in Asia Pacific excluding China.

Autograph Collection Hotels invites travelers, enthusiasts, and the curious to join the celebrations during Mark Week and visit the hotels to discover the stories, the passion, and the artistry that define each Mark firsthand. Visit our hotels, engage with our Marks, and create unforgettable memories.

Download images here. For more information about Autograph Collection Hotels and to book your stay, please visit www.autographhotels.com.

