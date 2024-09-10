TOKYO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HashKey Global is excited to announce the global listing of Catizen (CATI) and an exclusive deposit campaign to celebrate. From September 15 to 30, 2024, participants can take advantage of a generous prize pool of 200,000 CATI. By depositing CATI tokens directly from the Catizen Mini-app into their HashKey Global account, users can receive a 100% bonus on their deposits, effectively doubling the total amount, with a cap of 300 CATI per user.

Starting September 15, 2024, users can deposit CATI into their HashKey Global accounts. CATI/USDT spot trading will begin on September 20, 2024, and CATI withdrawals will be available starting September 21, 2024. All CATI transactions will be processed via the TON network, ensuring secure and efficient transfers.

For more details, please visit: global.hashkey.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hashkey-global-announces-catizen-cati-listing-and-100-bonus-deposit-campaign-302243283.html

SOURCE Hashkey GLOBAL