Mushiny Establishes Subsidiary in Japan and Showcases New Products at LTT Expo Empowering Local Partners: Mushiny’s Deep Collaboration to Revolutionize the Future of Logistics

TOKYO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mushiny, a world-leading expert in intelligent robotic logistics systems, recently announced the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan. This strategic expansion aims to deliver a comprehensive suite of products and full technical support to the Japanese market, embodying Mushiny’s philosophy of “openness, collaboration, and win-win.” Additionally, Mushiny will participate in the upcoming LTT Expo in September, where it will unveil new warehousing solutions.

Recent studies from Fortune Business Insights and Foresight Industry Research Institute highlight the rapid growth of the smart warehousing market. The global warehouse automation market expanded from $13.6 billion in 2021 to $15.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $57.6 billion by 2031. As a leader in technology, Japan is accelerating the shift toward higher automation in warehousing, driven by increasing demand for smart solutions.

To deepen its service and support for the Japanese market, Mushiny has officially established its subsidiary, MUSHINY JAPAN CORPORATION. “Mushiny adheres to the business philosophy of ‘openness, collaboration, and win-win,’ and is committed to providing the Japanese market with stable, reliable, and scalable standardized robotic hardware and software products. This will empower our partners and better serve end customers,” said Sam Ma, General Manager of Mushiny Japan.

“Japan is one of Mushiny’s key strategic markets. Since our entry in 2020, we have been highly optimistic about its potential and growth prospects,” added Ma. “Our strong partnerships with companies like Toshiba, Gaussy, and Ground have greatly accelerated our development. Mushiny values the trust and support of each partner and is eager to welcome more collaborators to join our journey.”

At the upcoming LTT Expo, Mushiny will showcase its innovative product, the 3D Sorter Intelligent Put Order Solution, which offers the following advantages:

Improvement in order fulfilment efficiency, with the highest efficiency exceeding 10,000 pph (up to 14,400 items per hour).

Sorting efficiency increased by 3~5 times.

Enhanced ROI, exemplified by an apparel F2C enterprise that realized a return on investment in approximately 1.5 years due to optimized warehouse operations and doubled sorting accuracy

Furthermore, Mushiny will introduce the newly upgraded MIX all-in-one goods-to-person solution, featuring:

Horizontal and vertical speeds increased from 2m /s to 2.8m /s for greater flexibility and efficiency. Upgraded from robotic arm to gantry suspension design, improving safety and efficiency. The upgraded MIX single workstation uses around 10kw, saving over 40% in energy consumption.



Mushiny will showcase its latest smart warehousing and logistics automation technologies at this exhibition, introducing its capabilities to the Japanese market.

Mushiny invites industry peers to explore opportunities in intelligent logistics and looks forward to fostering partnerships that drive innovation through open collaboration in Japan and beyond.

Mushiny:

Founded in 2016, Mushiny is a world-leading expert in intelligent robotic logistics systems, has approximately 200 employees and operates across more than 20 developed countries and regions, with overseas markets making up 50% of its business.

Mushiny offers three business models, including Mushiny, an intelligent warehousing solution based on self-developed modular robot execution systems; Mushiny AMR Customization Expert, which provides stable and reliable logistics robot platforms for global customers; and Synall, which provides full-scenario hybrid robot scheduling systems.

