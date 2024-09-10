Cainiao Accelerates Global Expansion with Local Express Delivery Services Now in 10 Countries and Regions

Local express delivery services are now offered in 10 countries and regions worldwide, in addition to Chinese mainland.

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cainiao Group, a global leader in e-commerce logistics, has announced a rapid expansion of its local express delivery services, now operational in 10 countries and regions worldwide, in addition to its strong presence in Chinese mainland. This announcement was made during the 2024 Cainiao Smart Global Logistics Summit, highlighting the company’s commitment to enhancing its global footprint, particularly in local express services.

As demand for more cost-efficient and reliable logistics services surges in the booming e-commerce sectors, Cainiao is stepping up to meet this need. Cainiao Europe now can offer next-day delivery for just €2 within the home country, along with three-day delivery options ranging from €3 to €5 for other European countries.

Recently, the company has launched a two-day delivery service for e-commerce parcels throughout Spain and Portugal, covering five major cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, and Murcia. This service features end-to-end logistics with competitive rates and no peak season price increases.

In Spain, Cainiao’s network now spans over 40 provinces, including island deliveries, with a recently upgraded Madrid distribution center now handling up to 40,000 orders per hour. Currently, Cainiao offers “next-day delivery” in 25 major cities across the country. Starting in October, Cainiao will also launch a new pan-European shipping route from Spain, enabling Spanish merchants and brands to reach consumers in other European markets more cost-effectively.

Cainiao is also enhancing its cross-border logistics capabilities. The company’s flagship service, “Global 5-Day Delivery,” has expanded to 14 countries, including key markets in Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, and South Korea.

Since 2017, Cainiao has been building its global smart logistics network and introduced the “$5 for 10-Day Delivery” service, reducing industry-standard delivery times from 30-60 days to just 10 days. In September 2023, Cainiao, in collaboration with AliExpress, launched the “Global 5-Day Delivery” service, which has seen substantial growth in order volume. Cainiao has also operated over 800,000 square meters of overseas warehouses and provides services in 18 countries and regions.

Founded in 2013, Cainiao is a global leader in e-commerce logistics with the mission to enable a seamless e-commerce experience anywhere in the world through deep e-commerce insights and technological capabilities. In the cross-border e-commerce logistics division, Cainiao is the world’s No.1 service provider by parcel volume, serving over 100,000 merchants and brands.

Our extensive logistics network spans over 200 countries and regions, making us one of the world’s largest logistics networks in terms of geographic reach. We are continually expanding our local express delivery and supply chain services in international markets.

