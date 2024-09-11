AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Moroccan Prime Minister Applauds Gotion’s Advanced Battery Solutions During State Visit

PRNewswire September 11, 2024

HEFEI, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 6, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, joined by officials from the Ministry of Investment, AMDIE,and CGEM, visited the facilities of Gotion High-Tech. Throughout the visit, Aziz Akhannouch commended Gotion’s technological expertise and product capabilities, repeatedly describing them as “Formidable!”.

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch commends the line-up of electric vehicles powered by Gotion batteries (PRNewsfoto/)

In the afternoon, the Moroccan delegation toured Gotion’s Volkswagen UC Plant, the Baohe headquarters exhibition hall, and the Validation Engineering Institute. They were particularly impressed by Gotion’s battery research and development, as well as its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities. The Prime Minister noted the decade-long battery data collection at the Institute, saying, “It is evident that Gotion has got at least a ten-year head start in this domain.”

During their visit to Baohe headquarters, the delegation inspected a line-up of EVs powered by Gotion batteries, including cars made by Chery, Geely, SGMW, JAC, Leap motor, Hozon, Changan and Great Wall. The Prime Minister examined the vehicles closely, and upon learning they were all equipped with Gotion batteries, expressed his enthusiasm, exclaiming “Formidable!” while giving a symbolic thumb-up.

In a gesture of goodwill, Gotion Chairman Li Zhen announced the donation of all displayed vehicles to the Moroccan government, signifying China’s commitment to supporting Morocco’s electrification efforts. Prime Minister Akhannouch expressed gratitude and highlighted the alignment of the vehicles with Morocco’s needs, expressing optimism that in the foreseeable future such vehicles might be produced in Moroccan factories.

SOURCE Gotion High-tech

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.