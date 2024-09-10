AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim supplies 776 MW solar modules for SW. China’s Yunnan to empower green energy development

PRNewswire September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — World-leading solar product maker Seraphim recently announced its 776 MW high-efficiency solar PV project portfolio under construction in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Encompassing six sub-projects spread across Chuxiong, Lincang, Qujing, and Guangnan in Yunnan, the project has made substantial progress since its initiation in late 2023. Two of the sub-projects have already been completed, with the remaining four under active construction. Once fully completed, the project is expected to deliver 1.3 TWh of green electricity to the local grid annually, showcasing a robust commitment to sustainable energy.

Remarkably, all PV modules applied in the project are Seraphim’s Seco 182mm bifacial modules. Integrating multi-busbar, high-density encapsulation, and half-cell technologies, the Seco Series 182mm bifacial module enables an energy conversion rate of over 21.3 percent, a 10-30 percent rear-side power generation gain, and reliable transport.

Polaris Li, chairman of Seraphim, emphasized Yunnan’s strategic importance for the company and expressed confidence in their continued contribution to the province’s green energy goals. Seraphim outperformed its competitors and became the core module supplier of this project in Yunnan, once again demonstrating its industry-leading strength and brand value.

In this May, Seraphim put into operation a new production base in Yunnan’s Guangnan County, with a planned production capacity of 1GW, further underscoring the company’s commitment to support the high-quality development of Yunnan’s PV industry.

In the future, Seraphim will promote the implementation of more clean energy projects in Yunnan to help the province turn into a green energy powerhouse, according to Polaris.

Seraphim has been recognized as a Tier 1 solar module maker by BloombergNEF for a decade and earned the Top Performer accolade from PV Evolution Labs multiple times. Its global presence, with products deployed in over 120 countries, solidifies its position as a leading player in the solar energy market.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342051.html

 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

