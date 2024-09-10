AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Good Media: “Sky City, Endless Possibilities” – Shenzhen’s Autumn Tourism Plan Released

PRNewswire September 10, 2024

A spectacular drone show for 7 consecutive days during the National Day holiday, inviting global tourists 

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 7, the global launch of Shenzhen’s autumn tourism plan, titled “Sky City, Endless Possibilities,” was held at the Sky Museum in Shenzhen. The plan introduces the “1+7+N” concept, featuring one grand drone show to kick off the National Day celebrations, 7 days of drone performances across the city, and the distribution of 10,000 low-altitude flight experience vouchers. These exciting events will be accompanied by over 300 highlight cultural and tourism activities throughout the season, showcasing Shenzhen’s unique blend of culture, tourism, and technology.

The global launch of "Sky City, Endless Possibilities" in Shenzhen

Shenzhen’s low-altitude economy benefits from its strong industrial foundation, favorable policies, and advantageous airspace, positioning itself to become the world’s leading low-altitude economy city. By integrating culture, tourism, technology, and low-altitude experiences, Shenzhen aims to create a series of standout tourism products that offer fresh, distinctive experiences.

As part of the celebrations, Shenzhen will host the “Stars Illuminate the Roc City” drone show to open the National Day festivities. For 7 consecutive days, five locations across the city will feature coordinated drone displays. A total of 10,000 drones will perform daily for residents and visitors alike. Additionally, Shenzhen has invited creators worldwide to contribute to the drone performances, offering a collaborative showcase of “100 Possibilities of Shenzhen” that will dazzle the audience with a fusion of visual and technological innovation.

In addition to the spectacular drone show, Shenzhen will offer 10,000 low-altitude flight experience vouchers around the National Day holiday. This will allow visitors to experience a uniquely Shenzhen mode of transportation and see the city from a new aerial perspective.

Moreover, Shenzhen has prepared 10,000 discounted tickets to various tourist attractions and will host nearly 300 themed sub-events under the “Sky City, Endless Possibilities” banner. These activities, running throughout the autumn, will include cultural tourism, fashion exhibitions, artistic performances, and sporting events.

Furthermore, Xiaomeisha Sea World is set to open during the National Day holiday, while the China Merchants “Blue Dream Melody” cruise will make its autumn debut in Shenzhen. The China Merchants-Yidun “China Exploration Tour” inbound cruise route is also about to set sail. These events, covering sea, land, and air, will provide tourists with diverse choices and a comprehensive tourism experience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/good-media-sky-city-endless-possibilities—shenzhens-autumn-tourism-plan-released-302243589.html

SOURCE Good Media

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.