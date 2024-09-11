Assembly Strengthens India Scale with In-Market Client Growth Team

The Stagwell (STGW) agency unveils its new Bangalore office, with Lenovo, Fossil and Estée Lauder serving as its founding clients.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global omnichannel media agency, Assembly, opens its first India-based front office as part of the agency’s expansion strategy in South Asia. Spearheading the operations is Anish Daniel, formerly the General Manager at Wavemaker India, bringing over 20 years of industry experience driving digital transformation for brands across the region. The newly established team oversees the agency’s domestic operations in India, leading the client engagements with Lenovo, Fossil and Estée Lauder and formulating in-market growth strategies.

Assembly’s amplified investment into the Indian market underscores the agency’s firm commitment to unlocking growth opportunities for clients in this pivotal region. India’s vast scale, burgeoning youth population, and strong consumer aspirations make it an essential market for businesses operating regionally and globally. Recognizing its potential, Assembly’s strategic expansion in the country highlights its ambition to drive transformative growth for clients by tapping into the market’s expanding economic influence.

Richard Brosgill, APAC CEO, Assembly comments, “India has emerged as a key growth engine for the agency, and our early success in the region underscores our capability to lead clients through change and growth in the market. By establishing a dedicated on-ground team, we have firmly positioned ourselves to help brands win in this dynamic market.”

Brosgill continues, “The new office complements the already fantastic teams we have in our Global Delivery Hub and creates an extension to support our growing talent with new experiences while we also support the ambitions of our clients today.”

“Anish’s extensive strategic experience, deep in-market knowledge and innovative mindset give us huge confidence in our journey of growth in the market. His true client centric approach allows him to provide effective and high-impact solutions for clients whilst helping them navigate through the change and growth of their business,” added Brosgill.

Expressing his excitement about his new role, Daniel comments, “Assembly’s ethos is rooted in the promise of finding the change that fuels growth for our clients and partners, and I’m excited to be working alongside an incredible team to bring this vision to life. Our focus this year would be to drive growth, strengthen our relationships with clients, and deliver exceptional value to the ecosystem.”

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world’s most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

