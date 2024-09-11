AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SDAIA Launches Initiative to Advance Ethical AI Research and Applications

PRNewswire September 11, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) today launched a pioneering initiative to advance ethical artificial intelligence research and applications. This major announcement was made on the sidelines of the third edition of the Global AI Summit, currently underway in Riyadh. Developed in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the groundbreaking project determined to set a new standard in the global AI landscape, emphasizing the Kingdom’s commitment to responsible innovation.

The High-Level Ministerial Segment on AI Ethics and Governance will be organized at the Global AI Summit (GAIN) 2024. The program promotes the sharing of knowledge and best practices for integrating ethical standards into the development of artificial intelligence. It also aims to provide a comprehensive framework for assessing the ethical maturity of AI systems, facilitate collaboration to advance research and ethical applications, and promote responsible AI on a global scale through impactful deliberations and harmonization of strategies.

The initiative targets a diverse range of stakeholders, including policymakers, government officials, researchers, academics, AI developers and engineers, corporate leaders, business managers, decision-makers, and research and academic institutions. It aims to create a platform for discussing the future of AI and exploring how modern applications can empower policy development, enhance research environments, foster business growth, and influence various aspects of life. A key focus of the project is to promote the ethical and responsible development and use of artificial intelligence in alignment with national values.

The session will shed light on key initiatives at the international level led by participating countries, and global fora. Insights from the first countries that are translating the ethical principles in the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI into actionable policies through its implementation tool, the Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) will be featured. Almost 60 countries are already participating in the RAM exercise, assessing legal reforms and policies, as well as the social, cultural, economic, educational, scientific and infrastructural dimensions in relation to AI.

The initiative also reflects the unveiling of Saudi Arabia’s Country Report, developed through UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology, an implementation tool of the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI.

Collaboration on a regional and sub-regional level enables countries to form alliances and jointly address challenges and opportunities unique to the region. For effective implementation of UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, UNESCO also relies on regional policy platforms. On this occasion, the results of implementing the UNESCO Recommendation through the Readiness Assessment Methodology in Saudi Arabia will be unveiled.

The newly-launched program is part of a collaborative effort to advance AI systems, develop ethical standards that guide the use of AI applications, and ensure these technologies align with religious, human, and moral values, while safeguarding family and societal well-being. It also reflects SDAIA’s commitment to working with international institutions to promote the ethical use of AI and achieve shared goals in developing data and AI strategies that support societal growth and sustainability.

As the responsible body for the development of data and artificial intelligence technologies in the Kingdom, SDAIA encourages relevant authorities to implement ethical best practices in alignment with Saudi societal values and ethics. It also supports the promotion of research and policymaking that foster investment in the field, while advancing data-driven economies and artificial intelligence on a global scale.

Contact: Media@GlobalAISummit.org

SOURCE Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

