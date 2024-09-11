AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GAIN Summit 2024 opens its doors

PRNewswire September 11, 2024

Third edition of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit begins in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AI leaders from around the world have gathered for day one of the Global AI Summit (GAIN), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

 

“H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of the Saudi Data & AI Authority, delivers opening speech at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh”

 

Hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), GAIN 2024 – the third edition of the summit – will explore pivotal themes, such as Generative AI, AI in urban life, and the ethical governance of AI, ensuring a comprehensive discussion on the technology’s impact on society, business, and governance.

This landmark summit is bringing together the best minds in AI across four stages – AI Minds, AI Synergy Sessions, Deep Learning Sessions, and AI Unplugged Sessions – all hosting panels, roundtable discussions, talks and speeches simultaneously.

The Global AI Summit (GAIN) will feature over 450 speakers from more than 100 countries, and host 150 sessions to discuss the Now, the Next and the Never for AI, with over 32,000 delegates expected to attend over the three days.

Top speakers include Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated), Martin Kon (President & COO Cohere) Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman Group) and Dr. Marc Raibert (Founder, Boston Dynamics).

GAIN is taking place from today until Thursday 12th September 2024 at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Notes to editors

For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit: https://globalaisummit.org/en/default.aspx 

Contact: Media@GlobalAISummit.org 

 

SOURCE Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

