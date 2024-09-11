AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

SDAIA and OECD Sign MoU to Enhance AI Incident Monitoring in the Middle East

PRNewswire September 11, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This strategic partnership aims to strengthen AI incident monitoring in Middle Eastern countries and improve the tracking of AI developments by implementing the OECD AI Incidents Monitor (AIM) to track data in the Arabic language.

The MoU was signed during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) currently underway in Riyadh, which has brought together leaders, experts, and specialists in AI from across the world.

The MoU is centered on advancing AI monitoring capabilities across the region by collaborating with local entities to ensure more comprehensive reporting of AI-related incidents. Through this collaboration, the OECD’s extensive resources, including its database of over 1,000 AI policies from 70 countries, will be enriched with valuable insights from the Middle East. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to support the collection and sharing of AI metrics globally, helping countries collectively address the opportunities and challenges posed by AI.

The OECD AI Incidents Monitor (AIM) is designed to document AI incidents and hazards, providing policymakers, AI practitioners, and global stakeholders with critical insights into the risks and harms posed by AI systems. It plays an essential role in identifying risk patterns and fostering a collective understanding of the multifaceted nature of AI-related incidents. This collaboration between SDAIA and the OECD is a significant step towards ensuring trustworthy AI systems that align with international standards.

The Middle East, a region that is increasingly involved in AI development and regulation, has limited data available regarding AI incidents and policies. Through this MoU, Saudi Arabia, represented by SDAIA, is taking a proactive approach to address this gap. By working closely with the OECD, the Kingdom seeks to enhance AI policy monitoring and incident reporting, ensuring that Arabic-speaking countries can actively contribute to and benefit from the global AI landscape.

Media@GlobalAISummit.org 

SOURCE Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.