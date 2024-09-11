AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bruce Lee, LeBron James, and Global Icons Highlight Julien’s Auctions “Legends in Motion” Exhibition in Hong Kong

PRNewswire September 11, 2024

Exhibition Features Memorabilia from BTSKobe BryantTaylor Swift, Michael Jackson and More

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Julien’s Auctions presents “Legends in Motion”, an exhibition and auction showcasing iconic memorabilia from global legends in sports, film, and music. The exhibition is free to the public at Pacific Place, Hong Kong, from September 14 to 27. Bidding is now open at www.juliensauctions.com, closing with a live auction at Island Shangri-La on September 28.

LEGENDS IN MOTION features 40 lots relating to legendary Hollywood and Martial Arts superstar, Bruce Lee. also items from sports icons such as Aaron Judge, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo; as well as from music icons BTS, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and The Beatles. Join us online at juliensauctions.com or in person in Hong Kong on September 28, 2024, for a chance to own these one-of-a-kind items in a one-of-a-kind auction.

Key Highlights:

  • Bruce Lee:
    • 40 rare artifacts displayed for the first time in over 50 years.
    • Items from Enter the DragonFist of Fury, and The Big Boss.
    • Key memorabilia include personal nunchakus, wooden dummy used for Wing Chun, and items reflecting his dedication to Jeet Kune Do.
  • LeBron James:
    • St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Basketball Jersey from his famous 2002 Sports Illustrated cover shoot, known as “The Chosen One.”
    • Estimated value: US$1$2 million; expected to set a world record for the highest-selling high school jersey.
    • Limited-edition photo prints from the shoot by renowned photographer Michael LeBrecht.
  • Kobe Bryant:
    • Game-Worn Los Angeles Lakers Jersey from the 2013-14 NBA season (Estimate: US$80,000$100,000).
  • BTS:
    • Outfits worn in their iconic “Life Goes On” music video (Estimate: US$60,000$80,000).
  • Taylor Swift:
    • Autographed gold knee-high boots (Estimate: US$1,000$2,000) and signed The Eras Tour fedora (Estimate: US$2,000$4,000).
  • Michael Jackson:
    • “Thriller” era Bellmaster jacket (Estimate: US$40,000$60,000) and a 2002 signed embellished jacket (Estimate: US$100,000$200,000)
  • AND MORE:
    • Memorabilia from Lionel Messi, Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga & others

Event Details:

  • Public Exhibition: Free at Pacific Place, Hong Kong.
    • Dates: September 14 – 27.
    • Hours: 11 AM8 PM daily.
  • Live & Online Auction:
    • Location: Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong.
    • Date: September 28.

Time: 10:00 AM HKT (U.S. September 27, 7:00 PM PDT/10:00 PM EDT).

David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said, “We are excited to showcase artifacts from legends like Bruce Lee and LeBron James in our first-ever Hong Kong auction, with free shipping for global buyers.  This exhibition offers fans and collectors a unique chance to view these treasures up close before bidding.”

Various methods of payment are accepted.

 

 

