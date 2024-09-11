AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HelloRide Debuts at the 2024 INCLUSION

PRNewswire September 11, 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2024 INCLUSION, HelloRide made a spectacular appearance, capturing the attention of numerous visitors. As an innovative and technology-driven shared mobility company, HelloRide showcased its vehicles operating in overseas markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Hello Inc.)

According to the HelloRide team, the HelloRide e-bike has been widely welcomed in Sydney, especially for short-distance travel and leisure riding scenarios, becoming the preferred choice for both local residents and foreign tourists.

In Singapore, HelloRide is also quite popular, not only maintaining a stable local user base but also being regarded by foreign visitors as an essential means of transportation for deeply experiencing Singapore. “Singapore is a very exquisite country with road conditions that are particularly suitable for cycling, so many tourists choose to explore deeply by riding HelloRide bikes,” explained the HelloRide team.

Since its establishment, HelloRide has been committed to improving people’s modes of transportation through smart technology. After achieving a leading position in the Chinese market, HelloRide expanded its horizon to the international stage. After two years of effort, HelloRide has achieved remarkable results in Singapore and Sydney. In Singapore, the cumulative riding distance of HelloRide has exceeded 10 million kilometers, and in Sydney, this figure is close to 1 million kilometers, proving the popularity of HelloRide’s services in the local market.

Against the backdrop of globalization, HelloRide has made ample preparations for its overseas layout, developing multiple models including electric skateboards. Currently, its overseas team is expanding its market presence in several countries across Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania, hoping to bring shared mobility services to more users worldwide.

https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/helloride-debuts-at-the-2024-inclusion-302244871.html

SOURCE Hello Inc.

