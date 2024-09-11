AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HTX Ventures invest in BSX, Building DeFi Infrastructure on Base

PRNewswire September 11, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of the cryptocurrency exchange HTX, has announced a strategic investment in BSX Exchange, a decentralized, non-custodial central limit order book (CLOB) perpetual decentralized exchange built on Base.

Since its launch in April, BSX has facilitated over $4.5 billion in trading volume and recently surpassed $1.3 million in revenue. Its current offerings include both spot and derivative trading. With the recent $4 million seed-round funding, BSX plans to expand its product line further. The platform boasts a highly performant trading engine with 10ms latency and 1000x leverage. 

In the coming months, BSX aims to launch several new projects, including a spot aggregator, earning products, and staking products. Additionally, the company plans to introduce a Layer 3 network on Base to optimize the on-chain BSX order book. Looking ahead, BSX also intends to release its own trading game on Telegram and an exclusive NFT collection to attract new users to both Base and BSX.

“BSX operates on top of the Base ecosystem, leveraging its 110 million globally verified users. By providing a strong liquidity foundation for this ecosystem, BSX is poised for significant success,” commented Edward, Managing Partner at HTX Ventures. “BSX serves a large traditional finance customer base, and at HTX Ventures, we are excited to support this Web3 onboarding journey.”

“We’re focused on building a key lego block in the DeFi ecosystem. By launching on Coinbase’s Base L2 we are a key beneficiary of Coinbase’s massive user base moving on-chain to Base and then to DeFi applications. Our vision is to build a consolidated platform including BSX Trade, BSX Earn, and BSX 1000.” Said BSX Team.

About BSX

BSX is a decentralized derivatives trading platform built on Base. BSX offers perpetuals trading at 1000x leverage and also a spot market. The firm is backed by Blockchain Capital and the Base Ecosystem Fund and is advised by Athur Hayes.

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With more than decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 300 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active FOF (Fund of Funds) funds, HTX Ventures invests in 30 top global funds and collaborates with leading blockchain funds such as Polychain, Dragonfly, Bankless, Gitcoin, Figment, Nomad, Animoca, and Hack VC to jointly build a blockchain ecosystem. Visit us here.

Feel free to contact us for investment and collaboration at VC@htx-inc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/htx-ventures-invest-in-bsx-building-defi-infrastructure-on-base-302244733.html

SOURCE HTX

