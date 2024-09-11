VinCSS, A Vietnamese Startup, Becomes the World’s First Company to Secure FIDO Device Onboarding (FDO) Certificates

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VinCSS, a Vietnamese cybersecurity start-up invested in by Vingroup, has just received a series of 03 world’s first FDO certificates for IoT security.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) becomes an integral part of daily life, the world faces mounting cybersecurity challenges targeting the current nearly 30 billion IoT devices. Traditional manual deployment of IoT devices brings along significant security vulnerabilities. Moreover, it is cumbersome, costly, time-consuming, and heavily reliant on human intervention. To solve these critical issues, the FIDO Alliance, backed by global tech leaders like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Intel, and so on, developed the FIDO Device Onboarding (FDO) standard.

FDO is an open industrial security standard, introduced by the FIDO Alliance in March 2021, designed to streamline the deployment, setup, and connection of IoT devices, making the process much faster, safer, and more efficient. This standard is set to transform how IoT device security is ensured in general, and holds immense potential for application across multiple industries with extraordinary efficiency.

As a completely new open industry standard, numerous technology companies worldwide are actively researching, developing, and seeking ways to apply as well as commercialize it. Leading the charge, VinCSS, a Vietnamese startup, set itself apart as the first company in the world to achieve FDO certifications for its products. The FIDO Alliance awarded the world’s first three FDO certifications to VinCSS for its CPM IoT Sensor, IoT Platform, and RV Server.

Commenting on the milestone, Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director & CEO of the FIDO Alliance, remarked: “As the first company to achieve FDO certification for three the components simultaneously, VinCSS has set itself apart in the IoT marketplace. In today’s zero-trust security landscape, IT leaders need scalable, secure devices that don’t require expensive, on-site provisioning. Compared to manual onboarding, FDO Certified products offer exponential time to value when deploying IoT at scale. By bolstering its brand with FDO certification, VinCSS is demonstrating strong thought leadership and enabling resilience in the global supply chain in a new and impactful way.”

Simon Trac Do, CEO of VinCSS, added, “From the very first day we joined FIDO Alliance, our goal has been to deliver practical value to both the Alliance and our customers. Our dedication to developing highly applicable solutions that meet the world’s strict standards is clear proof of that. We are now open to collaborating with IoT device manufacturers worldwide to help them enhance the security of their products, and achieve international certifications like FDO.”

VinCSS is known for being the first company to successfully commercialize FDO technology, integrating it into Pavana’s camera products, a Vietnamese camera manufacturing startup, while introducing FDO-based solutions for smart parking sensors and network device deployment. These pioneering FDO certifications solidify VinCSS’s global leadership in FDO technology. Previously, VinCSS had twice been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the leader in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific for FiDO (strong passwordless authentication).

