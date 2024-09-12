AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Screwloose IT and White Rook Cyber Strategic Merger

PRNewswire September 12, 2024

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — White Rook Cyber is excited to announce they have strategically merged with the privately owned Screwloose IT (SL).

The merger of White Rook Cyber, a premium industry leader in Cyber Security, Offensive Security (including penetration testing and technical security) and GRC Advisory Services (including compliance auditing and technical security) and Managed Security Services, and SL, a national managed IT services provider who has a strong focus on cyber platforms, allows national expansion and enhanced capabilities for both White Rook Cyber and SL clients. Customers are now able to access a complete premium Managed Cyber (in house) solution with high end reporting (white label available) which is integrated with MS security baselines, within an inhouse 24/7 SOC/SIEM, email protection and phishing protection, high level EDR with advanced browser level security, Systems Patching Controls,  structured Security Awareness Program and the introduction of a cost effective GRC service offering all included for a fraction of the cost of other competitors.

This strategic merger further allows White Rook clients the ability to have a one stop shop for all their digital needs.  In addition to the above, this merger further enables clients easy access to SL’s full service offering, which includes but is not limited to:

  • 30+ technicians/incident responders
  • Premium Cisco & Microsoft Partnerships
  • In house Dev team, who specialise in software development and website development
  • Digital marketing – website hosting, SEO, PPC and graphics
  • Telecommunications – NBN, phone lines and WiFi
  • Physical security measures – access control, alarm systems, CCTV cameras, Data Cabling and TV antennas
  • IT Managed Services – including cloud hosting and services
  • ERP/Greentree support
  • And more!

General Manger of SL, Alex Niazov, stated “we are excited to welcome White Rook Cyber to the SL family and to mutually expand both companies service capabilities“.

About White Rook Cyber

White Rook Cyber is an Australian company reshaping how clients build digital resilience and cyber security capability through Awareness, Advisory, Leadership and Training.

Our focus is on understanding cyber security vulnerabilities and gaps within your environment, across business, people, processes, and technology.

At our core, we care about keeping you safe!

We look into all possible areas of concern, from easy-to-spot issues to hidden dangers. This includes everything, from information that’s accidentally been made public, to the potential loss of important data.

We actively take steps to secure every possible entry point, thus minimizing the risk of a cyber attack.

About Screwloose IT

Screwloose IT works a little differently to most companies. Our service and success is attributed to the simplicity of our systems and processes. No politics, no sales reps, no lock-in contracts. Just high-quality IT solutions.

  • Managed IT Services – We proactively monitor and support every aspect of your business’s technology to prevent problems before they arise and resolve them quickly and efficiently.
  • Hosting & Cloud Solutions – Our hosting and private cloud solutions are built for agility, enhanced productivity, and cost reduction.
  • ERP Consulting – We can support you with a range of ERP options to help power better decision making and drive profits and improve your oversite and business workflows.
  • Custom Development – Custom applications and software; unique websites; mobile apps and more. We help you build solutions that meet your business goals.
  • Digital Marketing & SEO – Take the guess work out of lead generation. We create and manage a digital marketing solution that you can rely on to grow your business.
  • Telco Solutions – NBN, Fibre Internet, Fixed Wireless, Hosted PBX, VoIP, and more.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/screwloose-it-and-white-rook-cyber-strategic-merger-302244897.html

SOURCE Screwloose IT

